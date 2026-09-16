Tomah VA Trunk or Treat

Join us for Tomah VA's annual Trunk or Treat for a fee, safe, and fun event open to the community for all ages!

The Tomah VA Medical Center will be hosting a Trunk or Treat on Friday, October 30, 2026, 5:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. in the silver parking lot (P24) behind Building 407, on the Tomah VA campus.

The community is welcome to attend as various VA programs will be in festive display to trick or treat with your ghost, goblin, princess, or prince. Veterans and VA employees look forward to this annual event as it promotes community engagement and Veteran interactions. We hope to see you there!