Join us for a spooktacular Blood Drive at Tomah VA on Monday, October 26! Appointments available 9:00 AM – 1:30 PM at Building 455, Veterans Hall.

Tomah VA Blood Drive with Versiti – “Creep It Real!”

Join us for a spooktacular Blood Drive at Tomah VA on Monday, October 26!

Appointments available 9:00 AM – 1:30 PM at Building 455, Veterans Hall.

Creep it real—blood donors save lives! This Halloween season, when you donate blood, you’ll not only help save lives but also receive an exclusive T-shirt as a special thank-you.

Ready to help? Reserve your spot:

Call 877.232.4376 to schedule your donation

Or sign up online:

Tell your friends & family and join us for this frightfully important event.

Thank you for supporting our Veterans and our community and “creeping it real” this Halloween by being a lifesaver!