Blood Drive
Join us for a spooktacular Blood Drive at Tomah VA on Monday, October 26! Appointments available 9:00 AM – 1:30 PM at Building 455, Veterans Hall.
When:
Mon. Oct 26, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. CT
Where:
Buildin 455 Veterans Hall
500 East Veterans Street
Tomah, WI
Cost:
Free
Tomah VA Blood Drive with Versiti – “Creep It Real!”
Join us for a spooktacular Blood Drive at Tomah VA on Monday, October 26!
Appointments available 9:00 AM – 1:30 PM at Building 455, Veterans Hall.
Creep it real—blood donors save lives! This Halloween season, when you donate blood, you’ll not only help save lives but also receive an exclusive T-shirt as a special thank-you.
Ready to help? Reserve your spot:
Call 877.232.4376 to schedule your donation
Or sign up online:
Tell your friends & family and join us for this frightfully important event.
Thank you for supporting our Veterans and our community and “creeping it real” this Halloween by being a lifesaver!