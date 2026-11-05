Tomah VA Medical Center 2026 Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony

ou’re Invited: 2026 Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony



The Tomah VA Medical Center is deeply honored to host the 2026 Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony, celebrating the exceptional bravery, service, and commitment of:



U.S. Army Veteran Allen W. Kochenderfer

U.S. Army Air Corps Veteran Kenneth H. West



December 3, 2026

2:00 p.m.–3:15 p.m.

Building 455/Veterans Hall



Since its inception in 2005, the Tomah VAMC Hall of Heroes has honored local Veterans who demonstrated extraordinary courage in battle or made outstanding contributions to their communities and professions. What began with two inductees has grown into a cherished tradition celebrating the remarkable stories of those who selflessly served our nation and community.



All community members, Veterans, families, and friends are invited to join us for this special occasion as we honor these two heroes and celebrate their inspiring legacies.



The event is open to the public. Please share this post and help us recognize the enduring spirit of service and sacrifice that defines our Veteran community.