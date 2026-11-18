Women Veteran Winter Retreat
Connect with fellow Women Veterans while exploring wellness, resilience, creativity, and self-care.
When:
Fri. Dec 4, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Building 411
500 East Veterans Street
Tomah, WI
Cost:
Free
Provide Women Veterans with a restorative winter‑themed day focused on grounding, wellness, creativity, and community connection. Through mindful activities, seasonal self‑care workshops, movement sessions, and meaningful reflections, the gathering aims to support resilience and well‑being during the winter months.