Tomah VA Blood Drive
Tomah VA Blood Drive
When:
Mon. Dec 28, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. CT
Where:
Building 455/Veterans Hall
500 East Veterans Street
Tomah, WI
Cost:
Free
Tomah VA Blood Drive: Give Blood, Save Lives
Join us for the Tomah VA Blood Drive with Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin!
Date: Monday, December 28
Time: 9:00 am – 1:30 pm
Location: Bldg 455 – Veterans Hall, 500 E Veterans St., Tomah
Your donation helps keep the blood supply strong, especially during the holidays when donations drop and the need stays high.
Our thank-you to you: All attempting donors with a valid email will receive a $25 eGift card for helping stabilize the blood supply through the holiday.
Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome!
Schedule your appointment online:
Prefer to schedule by phone? Call 877.232.4376.
Please eat a healthy meal and drink plenty of water before you donate. Bring a photo ID.
Roll up a sleeve and make a difference for patients in our community. We hope to see you there!