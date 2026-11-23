Tomah VA Blood Drive: Give Blood, Save Lives

Join us for the Tomah VA Blood Drive with Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin!

Date: Monday, December 28

Time: 9:00 am – 1:30 pm

Location: Bldg 455 – Veterans Hall, 500 E Veterans St., Tomah

Your donation helps keep the blood supply strong, especially during the holidays when donations drop and the need stays high.

Our thank-you to you: All attempting donors with a valid email will receive a $25 eGift card for helping stabilize the blood supply through the holiday.

Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome!

Schedule your appointment online:



Prefer to schedule by phone? Call 877.232.4376.

Please eat a healthy meal and drink plenty of water before you donate. Bring a photo ID.

Roll up a sleeve and make a difference for patients in our community. We hope to see you there!