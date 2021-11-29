December 2021 Veterans Town Hall

Tomah VA Medical Center

Virtual Veterans Town Hall

The Tomah VA Medical Center will be conducting a virtual Veterans Town Hall on Microsoft Teams, December 1st at 6:30pm. The Town Hall will focus on topics such as co-pay updates, COVID-19 and Flu vaccine updates, support for rural Veterans, winter weather preparations, and holiday season activities.

To submit general questions to be answered during the Town Hall, send an email to Tomah.VAMedicalCenter@va.gov*.

Please do not include any personal health information in your question. If you have specific health questions please contact your PACT Team for assistance. If you have questions regarding services available to you or difficulty navigating any of aspect of the VA Health Care system, please contact your Patient Advocate office for assistance.

*This email account is not routinely monitored and is only used for Town Hall purposes.