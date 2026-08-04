Health services

Military sexual trauma can happen to anyone. If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service—no matter when you served—we provide counseling and treatment.

All treatment for physical and mental health conditions related to experiences of MST is provided free of charge.



To receive free treatment for mental and physical health conditions related to MST, Veterans do not need to be service connected (or have a VA disability rating). Veterans may be able to receive this care even if they are not eligible for other VA care. They do not need to have reported the incident(s) when they happened or have other documentation that they occurred.



MST-related services are available at every Tomah VA outpatient clinic and MST-related counseling is also available through community-based Vet Centers. Services are designed to meet Veterans where they are at in their recovery, whether that is focusing on strategies for coping with challenging emotions and memories or, for Veterans who are ready, actually talking about their MST experiences in depth.

For more information, Veterans can speak with their existing Tomah VA health care provider, contact the MST Coordinator at the Tomah VA, or contact their local Vet Center.

Learn more about military sexual trauma