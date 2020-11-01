Health services
VA Tomah Healthcare System offers a wide range of health, support, and facility services for Veterans at 6 locations in the Tomah, Wisconsin area. Click on a service below for more details like which clinic or medical center offers that service.
Mental health at VA Tomah health care
Mental health at VA Tomah health care
Learn about our leading clinical mental health workRead more
Health care for LGBTQ+ Veterans
VA Tomah health care provides compassionate care for LGBTQ+ VeteransRead more
The Mission Act
Find out how to get community care as a VA Tomah health care patientRead more
Primary care
Our specialists provide a full range of services to help you get and understand your prescription medicines and supplies. You can refill VA prescriptions online, by phone or by mail.
Available at these locations
- Tomah VA Medical Center
- Wausau VA Clinic
- La Crosse VA Clinic
- Wisconsin Rapids VA Clinic
- Clark County VA Clinic
Care we provide at VA Tomah health care
Our pharmacy provides you and other Veterans with convenient, efficient service to make it easy to get your medications and medical supplies. You can:
- Pick up new prescriptions in person
- Refill prescriptions online and by phone or mail
- Safely dispose of medicines
Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.
Available at these locations
- Tomah VA Medical Center
- Wausau VA Clinic
- La Crosse VA Clinic
- Wisconsin Rapids VA Clinic
- Clark County VA Clinic
- Tomah VA Mobile Clinic
Care we provide at VA Tomah health care
A strong network of family and internal medicine specialists and services can offer you the best possible care. Internal medicine doctors (internists) prevent, diagnose, and treat adult diseases. Doctors who specialize in family medicine provide primary health care to the entire family. Your primary care team can coordinate the many services you receive such as:
- Labs and blood work
- Mental health care
- Women's health care
- Radiology
- Social services
- Telehealth
Mental health care
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. All VA health care facilities offer same-day help. You may qualify even without enrolling in VA health care.
Available at these locations
- Tomah VA Medical Center
- Wausau VA Clinic
- La Crosse VA Clinic
- Wisconsin Rapids VA Clinic
- Clark County VA Clinic
Care we provide at VA Tomah health care
Our medical center and clinics provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a range of issues that may impact your mental health or emotional well-being. Our confidential outpatient services include individual and group therapy for:
- Psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression
- Marriage and relationship problems
- Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
- Anxiety, addictive behaviors, and personality disorders
- Aggressive or self-harming behaviors
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Tomah health care
We offer care for military sexual trauma in our mental (behavioral) health clinics. Military sexual trauma refers to sexual assault, sexual harassment, or other threatening, offensive, or unwanted sexual advances, activities, or remarks that you experienced in the military. Our goal is to help you improve your quality of life with strategies to manage emotions and memories related to your military sexual trauma. Our services include:
- Counseling
- Psychiatric care
- Walk-in care
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and treatment support such as private counseling, group therapy and medication. It's never too late to get help.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Tomah health care
Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a mental health problem that some people develop after experiencing or witnessing a life-threatening event, like combat, a natural disaster, a car accident, or sexual assault. It’s normal to have upsetting memories, feel on edge, or have trouble sleeping after this type of event. If symptoms last more than a few months, it may be PTSD. We can help you with effective treatments and support services, like:
- Psychiatric and psychological counseling
- Services for Veterans who are homeless
- Treatment for addictive disorders
- Transition and care management for post-9/11 combat Veterans of Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF), Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF), and Operation New Dawn (OND)
If you're struggling with a mental health problem—or just need to talk with someone—we can help. We offer treatment and support such as therapy, alternative treatments and medications when needed.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Tomah health care
Good mental health is a vital part of your overall wellness. Our psychiatry teams offer consultation, evaluation, and treatment to help you with a range of mental and behavioral health problems, including:
- Depression (including sadness and grief), anxiety (including worry and nervousness), and personality disorders
- Addictive behaviors and substance abuse
- Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and combat-related stress disorder
- Emotional issues like anger management and relationship challenges, confused thinking, memory problems, and invasive thoughts or ideas
- Aggressive or self-harming behaviors
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 (select 1) for free, private help anytime 24/7. Our local suicide prevention coordinators can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Tomah health care
We work with behavioral health providers and community organizations to help you and your family during times of crisis. We offer:
- Suicide prevention care coordinators
- Suicide prevention case managers
- Gun safety locks
Specialty care
We diagnose and treat conditions affecting your hearing, speech or balance. These include hearing loss, tinnitus (noise or ringing the ears) and dizziness—also speech, language, voice or swallowing disorders.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Tomah health care
Our Audiology and Speech Pathology clinic provides diagnostic and rehabilitative services, VA compensation and pension examinations, and screening for employee hearing conservation. We offer a full range of audiology and speech pathology services like:
- Hearing and balance evaluations
- Selection, management, and repair of hearing aids and assistive listening device assessments
- Evaluation, programming, and management of cochlear implants and bone-anchored implants
- Evaluation and treatment for auditory processing disorder
- Services that help with speech, language, fluency, voice, cognitive communication, swallowing, stuttering, and laryngectomy (surgical removal of the larynx, which contains your vocal cords)
Available at these locations
- COVID-19 vaccines for eligible Veterans and staff
- COVID-19 vaccines for eligible Veterans and staff
Our cardiology specialists offer advanced treatment and care for conditions affecting your heart and blood vessels, including heart disease, stroke, heart rhythm disorders and high blood pressure.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Tomah health care
We perform noninvasive and minimally invasive tests and procedures that check, support, and improve your heart health. We’ll work with you to develop a personalized treatment plan and treat you with the most effective medications. Our services include:
- Evaluating you for coronary heart disease, heart-valve disease, and heart defects
- Determining how well blood flows through your heart vessels or find the cause of your heart failure
- Treating your heart vessels with nonsurgical or minimally invasive operations that open and support them through balloon angioplasty or stent placement
- Noninvasively monitoring you for changes in heart rhythm, using electrocardiograms (EKGs or ECGs), portable Holt monitors, or ultrasound
- Performing surgical treatments like pacemaker implants or cardiac catheterization (inserting a long, thin tube into an artery or vein)
If you or a Veteran you care about has a life-threatening injury, infection, illness or breathing problem, we offer comprehensive care and constant monitoring in our intensive care units (ICUs).
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Tomah health care
Doctors in our intensive care units (ICUs) treat patients with serious illnesses or injuries, such as life-threatening infections, severe burns, brain injuries, and organ failure. Our critical care doctors (called intensivists) and nurses provide you with a full range of services, like:
- Monitor your heart rate, blood pressure, and breathing with cardiac and oxygen telemetry
- Help your lungs work using a mechanical ventilator
- Provide nutrition through a feeding tube in your vein, nose or mouth
- Drain urine from your bladder using a catheter
- Give fluids and medicine through your vein using an IV pump
- Help prevent blood clots in your legs by using inflatable compression wraps and boots
If you're eligible for VA dental care, we provide dental screenings, cleanings, X-rays and fillings. We also provide specialty dental procedures like root canal, restorations and dentures.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Tomah health care
If you’re eligible for VA dental care, we offer a full range of quality dental services like:
- Routine exams and teeth cleaning
- Restorative procedures, including fillings and crowns
- Comprehensive surgical care, including extractions (pulling teeth) and oral cancer screening
- Routine and advanced prosthodontic care, including bridges, dentures, and dental implants
- Routine and advanced periodontal care, including root canals, gum treatments, and supporting bone care
- Oral and facial reconstruction surgery to repair damage from traumatic injury or serious illness
Our dermatologists offer expert treatment for a range of conditions that affect your skin, hair and nails—from acne to psoriasis to skin cancer. We also offer skin cancer screening and education.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Tomah health care
We provide care for many medical and surgical skin conditions. Our dermatology services include:
- Medically necessary treatments for skin conditions like skin cancer and rashes
- Specialized treatments for acute (short-term) and chronic (long-lasting) skin conditions, like psoriasis, eczema, warts, and fungal illnesses
- Evaluation, biopsy, and treatment of cancerous or pre-cancerous skin conditions, like abnormal moles and lesions.
- Referrals for complex conditions
- Teledermatology (a telehealth resource), which gives patients quick access to expert opinions
We offer treatment for type 1 and 2 diabetes. We work with you, your family and caregivers to help you live a healthier life through treatment, monitoring, diet and education.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Tomah health care
We offer many medical and support services to help you manage your diabetes, like:
- Self-management, education, and support classes
- Insulin therapy and blood-glucose meter training
- Diabetes survival skills that include sick-day management, lifestyle changes, nutrition advice, and cooking classes
Our specialists evaluate and treat conditions and diseases of the brain, spine, and nervous system, including headache, stroke, Alzheimer's disease, epilepsy, Parkinson's disease and other conditions.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Tomah health care
We provide inpatient and outpatient services for chronic diseases and disorders that affect your brain, spine, and the nerves that connect them. Our neurologists read electroencephalogram (EEG) recordings, which measure the electrical impulses brain cells use to communicate with each other. We evaluate and treat many neurological illnesses and disorders such as:
- Neuropathy (nerve damage), myelopathy and other spinal cord injuries, and radiculopathy (pinched nerves)
- Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy, and multiple sclerosis
- Stroke, dementia, and degenerative diseases
- Other neurological conditions
Our nutrition experts work closely with you and your care team to help make sure you're getting the nutrition you need to get and stay as healthy as possible.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Tomah health care
Our registered dietitians can help you maintain or improve your health with good nutrition tailored to your needs. Through group, individual, and telehealth sessions, we provide nutrition education and counseling in areas such as:
- Cardiovascular and heart health
- Chronic kidney disease
- Diabetes (including gestational diabetes)
- Eating disorders and digestive health
- Pregnancy and postpartum nutrition
- Weight management
Our optometrists offer you routine eye exams, preventive vision testing and treatment for conditions like glaucoma. We also provide prescriptions for eyeglasses and other assistive devices.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Tomah health care
Our optometrists provide many eye-related services and treatments like:
- Vision services and eye exams
- Treatment for diseases and injuries of the retina, cornea, and other parts of your eye
- Low-vision services for conditions like macular degeneration that can’t be corrected by glasses, surgery, or medication
- Special eye exams for diabetic patients
Palliative care focuses on comfort, quality of life and reducing suffering. Hospice care is a type of palliative care offered to patients with life-threatening illness under certain conditions.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Tomah health care
Our palliative and hospice care services support you and your family as you cope with a life-threatening or terminal illness. Palliative care works to provide comfort, reduce suffering, and improve the quality of life for patients being treated for serious illnesses. Hospice care focuses on helping patients with terminal illnesses to manage the final stages of their lives. Our palliative and hospice care services include:
- Pain and symptom management
- Emotional, spiritual, and psychosocial support for you and your family
- Help with practical issues that include an advance directive (living will), health care power of attorney, funeral arrangements, and applying for VA death and burial benefits
- Education to help you and your family make informed health care decisions and know what to expect as your health declines
- Bereavement care to help surviving family members during the grieving process
Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy can help restore movement and function if you have been disabled by injury or disease.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Tomah health care
If you’re living with or recovering from an injury, illness, or chronic condition that limits your mobility and independence, we can help. Our physical, occupational, and movement therapists combine therapeutic exercise, counseling, education, and training to help you improve your health and quality of life. Our services include:
- Pain relief and joint mobilization
- Movement and exercise therapies to improve your strength, endurance, balance, and coordination
- Mobility assessment and training with wheelchairs, scooters, and walking devices
- Life skills training and activities to help you maintain the highest level of independence and functionality
- Aquatic therapy to manage chronic pain
- Evaluation and treatment for a wide range of medical, orthopedic, psychosocial, and neurological conditions
Our podiatry specialists evaluate and treat a wide range of injuries, diseases and disorders that affect your feet and ankles—from ingrown toenails to inflammation to diabetic foot ulcers.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Tomah health care
After years of walking, running, marching, jumping, rappelling, and parachuting, many Veterans experience trouble with their feet and ankles. We can help treat those problems so you can continue to enjoy an active lifestyle. Our podiatry services include:
- Arthritis care for inflamed, swollen, or damaged joints
- Foot and ankle fracture treatment, repair of cartilage, torn tendons and ligaments
- Injections to reduce pain and swelling
- Joint arthroplasty (surgical repair or reconstruction) and replacement
- Minimally invasive surgery and post-surgical rehabilitation
- Foot health maintenance procedures (bunion removal, resurfacing, and nail trimming)
Our pulmonary medicine team treats diseases and conditions that affect the lungs and breathing, including asthma, tuberculosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, acute respiratory distress syndrome and sleep apnea.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Tomah health care
If you find it difficult to breathe or sleep, our pulmonary (lung) specialists can help. We offer education, exercises, and treatments like:
- Oxygen therapy to help you stay active and breathe better
- Pulmonary rehabilitation to build your strength and increase lung capacity
- Healthy diets to help you manage your weight and improve energy
- Strategies to help you increase your feelings of control, optimism, and self-esteem
- Tests to measure your lung function, lung volume, and blood gas
We provide medical care and rehabilitation services to Veterans in our Community Living Center and in their homes. Services include home-based primary care, medical foster home support, and hospice and palliative care.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Tomah health care
We provide long-term care to help you and your family when you’re dealing with a disability, chronic (long-lasting) illness, terminal illness, or serious health issues related to aging. Our long-term health care services include:
- 24/7 nursing and medical care
- Physical therapy
- Help with daily tasks like bathing, dressing, making meals, and taking medicine
- Pain management and palliative care to relieve suffering and improve quality of life for people with serious illnesses
- Hospice care to provide comfort and compassionate care for people in the last phases of an incurable illness
- To learn more about the different types of extended care that VA provides, see our guide to long-term services and support.
The sleep medicine service diagnoses and treats your sleep problems, including trouble sleeping, breathing difficulties while sleeping, snoring, teeth grinding and jaw clenching.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Tomah health care
At various points in our lives, all of us suffer from a lack of sleep. But, if you are spending enough time in bed and still wake up tired or feel very sleepy during the day, you may have a sleep disorder. We can help. Our sleep specialists can:
- Diagnose and treat sleep apnea and other sleep disorders
- Monitor your blood oxygen levels and heart rate
- Study your brain waves during sleep
- Evaluate possible causes for your excessive sleepiness
- Conduct sleep tests performed at home or in the lab
- Work with your doctors if you need surgery or dental appliances to help you get a good night’s sleep
If you are trying to quit smoking or want to stop using tobacco, we can help you with support, resources and programs.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Tomah health care
You can quit smoking or chewing tobacco. Our goal is to provide support and strategies to add to optional nicotine replacement therapy prescribed by your primary care doctor. These include:
- FDA-approved medications to manage nicotine withdrawal and the urge to smoke.
- Counseling in person or by phone
- Tobacco Cessation Quitline for individual counseling and strategies
- SmokefreeVET text message program for daily advice and interactive support
- Stay Quit Coach mobile app to help you quit smoking and stay smoke-free
If you are having surgery, we make sure that your procedure and follow-up care are safe and high-quality.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Tomah health care
We provide a wide range of surgical services, like:
- General surgery
- Anesthesia
- Cardiac surgery (heart and major blood vessels)
- Neurosurgery (brain, spinal column, and nerves)
- Orthopedic surgery (bones, muscles, ligaments, joints, and tendons)
- Organ and tissue transplants
Social programs and services
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Tomah health care
If you’re a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting one of our caregiver support coordinators. If the Veteran you care for was injured post-9/11, you may be eligible for even more services, including a stipend to help with expenses, training, and medical coverage if you aren’t already covered. For all caregivers, we can:
- Help you get caregiver assistance available through VA
- Provide progressive needs planning to help you manage degenerative conditions
- Match you with services and benefits
- Connect you with local resources and programs
- Listen to you when you struggle
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Tomah health care
We help Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail. Contact one of our care coordinators to get help with:
- Immediate food and shelter needs, including both transitional and permanent housing
- Job training, life skills development, and education
- Justice system navigation and community reentry from jail
- Financial support to prevent homelessness
- Addiction and depression treatment
- Health and dental care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Tomah health care
We promote the health, welfare, and dignity of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) Veterans and their families. We focus on ensuring a safe, welcoming, and affirmative environment when providing you with sensitive and high-quality health care services like:
- Hormone therapy
- Substance use and alcohol treatment
- Testing and treatment for HIV and sexually transmitted infections (STI)
- Mental health care
- Psychosocial assessments for gender-confirming surgeries and hormone therapy
We offer resources and support for minority Veterans to help address your specific needs with benefits and services at VA.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Tomah health care
If you’re a minority Veteran, we can help you get the services and benefits you need. Our Minority Veterans Program serves all Veterans who are Black American, Asian American, Hispanic American, and Native American (including American Indians, Alaska Natives, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Island Americans). We work to:
- Help the medical center address minority Veterans’ needs
- Meet minority Veterans’ needs in the local community
- Identify barriers and create a more accessible environment for minority Veterans
- Inform minority Veterans of VA benefits, services, and programs
VA wants to make sure that you get the best possible care. If you need help finding care or getting problems resolved, please contact a patient advocate.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Tomah health care
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care at our health care facilities. They can:
- Help you get answers or address concerns with your care team
- Advocate for patient and family rights
- Serve as advocates for minority Veterans, women Veterans, and Veterans with disabilities
- Offer specialized help to former prisoners of war and Veterans transitioning from Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF), Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF), and Operation New Dawn (OND)
We offer a wide range of activities (arts and crafts, games, sports, exercise) that we can adapt to your needs.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Tomah health care
Our therapies promote your independence and enhance your health and well-being if you’re a Veteran with an injury, chronic (long-lasting) illness, or disabling condition. After your primary health care provider gives you a referral, a recreation therapist will develop treatment goals for you.
- Recreation and creative arts therapy provides services and activities that include:
- Animal interaction
- Music, art, and crafts
- Community outings
- Exercise, sports, and games
- Gardening and leisure education
If you’re returning from military service, we can help you readjust to civilian life and get started with VA health care. We can also help connect you with programs like mental health services and education and career counseling.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Tomah health care
We can help you readjust to civilian life if you’re returning from military service, on active duty, or an activated National Guard or Reserve member. Talk to one of our care coordinators about how to best use your health care benefits.
- Polytrauma care (if you have multiple traumatic injuries)
- Counseling and rehabilitation
- Mental and behavioral health services
- Family benefits counseling and assistance
- Referral assistance
Social workers are here to help Veterans, families and caregivers with almost any need, from help with finances or housing to questions about treatment to just feeling overwhelmed. We are here for you.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Tomah health care
Social work is integral to health care. We can help you and your family manage stress-related problems due to injury or illness, and find VA community resources to meet your needs like:
- Home health services
- Legal services
- Transportation
- Community living
We offer women’s health services to meet your specific needs such as disease screenings, mental health treatment, recovery from military sexual trauma, maternity care and female-specific medical equipment.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Tomah health care
Our women's health program offers complete health care for women Veterans of all ages. Our primary care providers specialize in women’s health. They work closely with specialists in gynecology, obstetrics, female urology, oncology, medicine, radiology, surgery, and breast illness. Our services for women Veterans include:
- Ultrasounds, mammograms, Pap and HPV tests
- Mental health care and counseling
- Lifestyle wellness services
- Menopause treatment, including hormonal therapy
- Family planning, contraceptive care, and infertility evaluation
Other services
Your My HealtheVet coordinator can help you start using the VA online portal to manage your appointments and records, refill prescriptions, view your lab and test results and communicate with your health care team.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Tomah health care
My HealtheVet is a web-based tool you can use to manage your care and improve your health from your computer or mobile device. You can access your personal health records and use tools to manage your care through our My HealtheVet online system. You can also use My HealtheVet to refill your prescriptions, track appointments, and read informative health articles. If you need help using My HealtheVet, you can contact our coordinator by phone or in person. With My HealtheVet, you can:
- Ask questions and exchange secure online messages with your VA health care team
- Check your lab and test results
- Refill your prescriptions, track delivery, and view a list of your medications
- Keep track of your VA medical appointments and get email reminders
- View, download, or print a copy of your VA medical records
- Enter or update your personal information