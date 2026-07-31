Veteran Care Coordinators

Care we provide at VA Tomah health care



We promote the health, welfare, and dignity of all Veterans and their families. We focus on ensuring a safe and welcoming environment when providing you with sensitive and high-quality health care services like:

Mental health services including peer support, health promotion, and counseling

In limited circumstances coordination and continuation of care for established hormone therapy

Substance Use/Alcohol Treatment

Tobacco Use Treatment

Treatment and prevention of sexually transmitted infections PEP (post-exposure prophylaxis) and PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) for Veterans at risk for HIV

Intimate partner violence reduction and treatment of psychosocial impact.

Military sexual trauma screening and treatment of aftereffects

Suicide prevention services. If you are in crisis, call the 24-hour Crisis Hotline at 988 (option 1) or visit the Veterans Crisis Line.

(option 1) or visit the Veterans Crisis Line. Heart health

Whole Health

Cancer screening, prevention and treatment

Infertility: VA is committed to helping Veterans navigate challenges that may arise from issues with fertility and the conception of a child.

Policies and practices to know

The care coordinator can help you get started with care or with navigating any of these issues.

Visitation: A same-sex partner, family member, friend, or other individual can be present with the patient for emotional support during the course of the patient's stay.

Definition of family: "Family" may include individual(s) not legally related to the individual. Family members include spouses, domestic partners, different- sex and same-sex significant others.

Advance directives: Veterans may designate any person as a decision-maker for care in the event they aren’t able to make these decisions themselves. This includes same-sex partners. Advance directive agents are chosen by the Veteran and do not need to be biologically related.

Documentation in medical records: Tomah VA maintains confidentiality of information regarding sexual orientation, sexual behavior, expression and/or identity. You can request that this information not be entered into your medical record.

Sexual Orientation Reminder: Asking about sexual orientation is part of a routine health assessment. Your VA providers will ask about your sexual orientation in order to better understand your social and health concerns to provide you with the most comprehensive, affirming health care.

Birth Sex and Identity: There are two ways to update your sex and/or identity. First, you can update your information with registration. The second way is by working with your clinical care team to ensure enrollment has updated information. Updating your birth sex or identity does not require any documentation.

Pronouns: It is VHA policy that all staff, clinical and administrative, refer to Veterans by their pronouns both in verbal communication and in documentation.

Changing name or sex in records: Your name in your medical record will reflect your legal name. The sex in your medical record should reflect your birth sex or other self-identified clinical health indicators. You have the right to request that your name and sex are updated as appropriate. There are established procedures for changing your name and sex with the VA Privacy Officer. Or you can visit va.gov to ensure your legal name displays accurately.