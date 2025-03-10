Media Advisory: Tomah VA to Host VA Secure Sign-In Event

PRESS RELEASE

March 10, 2025

West Salem , WI — The Tomah VA Medical Center will be hosting a VA.GOV Secure Sign-In event at the West Salem American Legion.

Veterans who are needing assistance with the new VA.GOV secure Sign-In are encouraged to bring their mobile phone or tablet, an ID (driver’s license, state-issued ID, or passport), an email address that can be accessed at the event, and other ID documents that may be needed (Veterans Health ID card, DD214, or a utility or auto insurance bill in their name).

What: Tomah VA’s Secure Sign-In Event

Who: Veterans

When: Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Where: 148 Leonard Street S., West Salem, WI

Contact: Amanda Batchko

VA Tomah Public Affairs Specialist

608-372-3971, ext. 64201 608-372-3971, ext. 64201

About Tomah VA Medical Center

The Tomah VA Medical Center is in Tomah, Wisconsin and serves approximately 26,000 Veterans in 18 counties in Wisconsin and Minnesota. For up-to-date information about the Tomah VA Medical Center please visit our website, or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.