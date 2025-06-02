News releases
News releases for Tomah VA Medical Center.
March 27, 2023
The Tomah VA Medical Center led all Veterans Health Administration locations of care in a key metric measuring Veterans’ trust in their mental health care from Oct. 1, 2022, through Feb. 28, 2023.
March 22, 2023
This week, Tomah VA Medical Center is joining the observance of the 21st National LGBTQ Health Awareness Week, reaffirming and celebrating VA’s commitment to serve all Veterans, families, caregivers, and survivor beneficiaries, including those of diverse gender identities and sexual orientations.
March 2, 2023
[Tomah, WI] — The Tomah VA Medical Center is hosting a PACT Act Awareness Event to highlight Toxic Exposure March 15, 2023, from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.
June 24, 2022
PGA golf pros introduce a new clinic at the Tomah VA Medical Center to offer adaptive golf for Veterans.
June 14, 2022
In response to the ongoing affordable housing crisis, the Tomah VA Medical Center encourages local landlords to partner with its homeless Veterans program
May 20, 2022
Do you enjoy Fly Fishing? The Tomah VA needs Volunteers! We're partnering with Project Healing Waters to provide rehabilitation for disabled Veterans through fly fishing and associated activities including education and outings.
May 10, 2022
The Tomah VA Medical Center is holding a shoe drive.
March 15, 2022
The Wausau VA Clinic is moving to a new location soon. Here are updates on our progress.