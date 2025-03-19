Tomah VA and Three County Veteran Service Offices to Host Tri-County Hero’s Fair

PRESS RELEASE

March 19, 2025

Merrill , WI — TOMAH, Wisc. – The Tomah VA Medical Center along with Lincoln, Price, and Taylor County Veteran Service Offices will host a Tri-County Hero’s Fair on Wednesday, April 23, 2025. Join us at the Northwoods Veterans Post, 601 N. Johnson Street, Merrill WI, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The Tri-County Heroes Fair offers Veterans a chance to explore services from the Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Veterans Benefits, and Northwoods National Cemetery. Attendees can enroll in healthcare programs and engage in one-on-one discussions with County Veteran Service Officers for guidance on benefits and resources. Veterans can also meet with representatives from the Veterans Benefits Administration to ask questions about claims processing and learn about programs that enhance their quality of life, with the option to sign up on-site.

This event is a valuable resource for Veterans seeking services and benefits. We encourage all Veterans, caregivers, and family members to attend and take advantage of the information and support available at the Tri-County Heroes Fair.

What: Tri- County Heroes Fair

Who: Open to the public

When: Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Where: Northwoods Veterans Post, 601 N. Johnson Street, Merrill, WI

Contact: Amanda Batchko

VA Tomah Public Affairs Specialist

608-372-3971, ext. 64201

About Tomah VA Medical Center

The Tomah VA Medical Center is in Tomah, Wisconsin and serves approximately 26,000 Veterans in 18 counties in Wisconsin and Minnesota. For up-to-date information about the Tomah VA Medical Center please visit our website, or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

###