Tomah VA and Wood County Veteran Service Office Host Veterans Expo

July 22, 2025

Wisconsin Rapids, WI - The Tomah VA Medical Center and the Wood County Veteran Service Office will host a Veterans Expo event on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, at the Crossview Church, located at 1000 E. Riverview Expy #120, Wisconsin Rapids, WI from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

The Veterans Expo offers Veterans, caregivers, and family members an opportunity to explore services from the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Veterans Benefits Administration, and the Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemeteries. Attendees can enroll in healthcare programs and engage in one-on-one discussions with County Veteran Service Officers. Veterans can also meet with representatives from the Veterans Benefits Administration to ask questions about claims processing and learn about programs that enhance their quality of life.

We encourage all Veterans, caregivers, and family members to attend and take advantage of the information and support available at the Veterans Expo.

What: Veterans Expo

Who: Open to the public

When: Wednesday, July 23, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Where: Crossview Church, 1000 E. Riverview Expy #120, Wisconsin Rapids, WI

Contact: Amanda Batchko

Tomah VA Public Affairs Specialist

608-372-3971, ext. 64201

About Tomah VA Medical Center

The Tomah VA Medical Center is in Tomah, Wisconsin and serves approximately 26,000 Veterans in 18 counties in Wisconsin and Minnesota. For up-to-date information about the Tomah VA Medical Center please visit our website, or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.