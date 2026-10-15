Tomah VA Medical Center and the La Crosse County Veterans Service Office to Host Veterans Expo in La Crosse, Wisconsin

PRESS RELEASE

October 14, 2026

Onalaska, WI - Tomah VA Medical Center and the La Crosse County Veterans Service Office will host a Veterans Expo, a free community event offering resources, influenza vaccinations, support services, and connection for Veterans of all eras.

There will be more than 50 tables featuring federal, state, and local Veteran resources and vendors. For Veterans enrolled in VA health care, Tomah VA Medical Center will provide influenza vaccinations. Scenic Bluffs will also offer influenza vaccinations for family members and Veterans not enrolled in VA healthcare. Throughout the day, Veteran-focused educational seminars will be offered by organizations including the Wisconsin Veterans Museum, Habitat for Humanity, YMCA Wellness Warriors, and Tomah VA Medical Center.

WHO: Veterans, family members, and caregivers

WHAT: Media availability

WHEN: Tuesday, October 20, 2026, from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

WHERE: Stoney Creek Hotel and Conference Center

3060 S. Kinney Coulee Road

Onalaska, WI 54650

WHY IT MATTERS:

This event connects Veterans and their families with essential resources, health services, and over 50 organizations, helping them access the benefits and support they have earned, while strengthening community and well-being.

EVENT CONTACT:

For more information, please contact:

Jane Brannan, La Crosse County Veterans Service Department

Email: Jane Brannan, Jbrannan@lacrossecounty.org

Phone: