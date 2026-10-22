Tomah VA Medical Center Blood Drive with Versiti Blood Health

PRESS RELEASE

October 22, 2026

Tomah, WI - Tomah VA Medical Center, in collaboration with Versiti Blood Health, will host the “Creep It Real” Halloween-themed, lifesaving blood drive on October 26, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. 1:30 p.m. at Building 455, Veterans Hall.

Donations collected by Versiti Blood Health will directly support the care of patients throughout Wisconsin who rely on a steady blood supply.

WHO: Open to the public

WHAT: Media availability

WHEN: Monday, October 26, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

WHERE: Tomah VA Medical Center

500 E. Veterans Street, Building 455/Veterans Hall

Tomah, WI, 54660

APPOINTMENT LINK: https://donateblood.versiti.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/11626166

Walk-ins are welcome

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Blood donations are critically needed to help patients of all backgrounds across Wisconsin, ranging from accident victims and cancer patients to those undergoing surgeries or treatment for chronic illnesses. By participating, you play a vital role in ensuring a stable blood supply for everyone in need. All presenting donors will receive an exclusive t-shirt as a token of appreciation for their lifesaving contribution.