PRESS RELEASE

July 20, 2026

Tomah, WI - Tomah VA Medical Center Receives Funding for Continued Infrastructure Improvements

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 20, 2026

Tomah VA Medical Center Receives Funding for Continued Infrastructure Improvements

Tomah, Wisconsin – Tomah VA Medical Center received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funds earlier in the year. (Click Here for Q1 Release/Click Here for Q2 Release)

The funding is part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve health care facilities in FY 2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-recurring Maintenance program.

Funding projects for Tomah VA Medical Center in the third quarter of FY 2026 are:

Connect Air Handler Unit to emergency power in Building 406

Correct legionella deficiencies

Electronic Health Record Modernization infrastructure upgrades

Electronic Health Record Modernization installation of DDPO2

“This funding allows Tomah VA Medical Center to continue modernizing and improving, so our facility remains safe, efficient, and equipped to provide high-quality care for Veterans in western Wisconsin and southeastern Minnesota,” said Karen Long, Executive Director.

Of the total $4.8 billion committed for fiscal year 2026, VA has obligated a total of $2.2 billion. That obligation of funds in the third quarter includes:

$915 million to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities.

to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities. $229 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates.

for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates. $11 million for major building upgrades like elevators, electrical systems, and boiler plants.

This investment is just one of many ways the Trump Administration is making VA work better for Veterans. For example, VA has:

###