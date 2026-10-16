Tomah VA Medical Center Receives Funding for Continued Infrastructure Improvements

PRESS RELEASE

October 16, 2026

Tomah, WI - Tomah VA Medical Center (VAMC) received funding for Non-Recurring Maintenance projects in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funds earlier in the year.

The funding is the culmination of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve health care facilities in fiscal year (FY) 2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-Recurring Maintenance program.

Funding projects for Tomah VAMC in the fourth quarter of FY 2026 are:

Connecting the heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning system in Building 406 to emergency power

Upgrading information technology (IT) infrastructure to support the electronic health record

Improving electrical panel safety through accurate labeling and tracing

Preparing the facility for magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) services

Developing a design package to replace cast-iron steam fittings and sprinkler piping

Developing a design package to replace heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning systems in Buildings 406, 407, 409, and 410

Developing a design package to update the electrical system in Building 407

“This funding allows Tomah VAMC to continue modernizing and improving, ensuring our facility remains safe, efficient, and equipped to provide the highest quality of care to Veterans in Wisconsin and Minnesota,” said Karen Long, Tomah VA Medical Center Executive Director.

VA obligated the entire $4.8 billion that was available in FY 2026. Maintenance projects approved in the fourth quarter of FY2026 include:

$1.183 billion to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities. $938 million for major building upgrades such as elevators, electrical systems, and boiler plants. $560 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates.

This investment is one of many ways the Trump Administration is making VA work better for Veterans. Since January 20, 2025, VA has:

Enrolled more than 300,000 new Veterans in VA health care in 2026 Opened 43 new VA health care facilities, expanding health care access for Veterans around the country Completed a record high 82,083,918 direct care appointments in FY 2025, up 4.1% from FY 2024 Completed a record high 59,989,662 community care appointments in FY 2025, up 12% from FY 2024 Offered Veterans more than 3.4 million appointments outside of regular operating hours, giving Veterans more timely and convenient options for care

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