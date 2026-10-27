Tomah VA Medical Center to Host Annual Trunk or Treat Event

PRESS RELEASE

October 27, 2026

Tomah, WI - The Tomah VA Medical Center is hosting its annual Trunk or Treat event, taking place on Friday, October 30, 2026, from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in the silver parking lot behind Building 407, located at the Tomah VA campus.

The community is welcome to attend as various VA programs will be on display for children and families to enjoy trick-or-treating. Veterans and VA employees look forward to this annual event, which promotes community engagement and strengthens connections with Veterans.

WHO: Open to the public

WHAT: Media availability

WHEN: Friday, October 30, 2026, from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

WHERE: Tomah VA Medical Center

500 E. Veterans Street, silver parking lot behind building 407

Tomah, WI, 54660

WHY THIS MATTERS:

This event brings Veterans, VA employees, and community members together in a welcoming and safe environment, fostering stronger connections while offering families a fun and enjoyable space for trick-or-treating.