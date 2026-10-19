Tomah VA Medical Center to Host Breast Cancer Awareness Walk
PRESS RELEASE
October 19, 2026
Tomah, WI - The Tomah VA Medical Center is hosting a Breast Cancer Awareness Walk on Thursday, October 22, 2026, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in front of Building 400 by the flagpoles, located the Tomah VA Medical Center campus.
Join us for a self-paced 2K walk, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable shoes and dress in pink to show their support. Be sure to visit the information and resource tables during the event, everyone is welcome, and no registration is required.
Let’s walk together for hope, strength, and awareness.
WHO: Open to the public
WHAT: Media availability
WHEN: Thursday, October 22, 2026, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
WHERE: Tomah VA Medical Center
500 E. Veterans Street, in front of Building 400 by the flag poles
Tomah, WI, 54660
WHY THIS MATTERS:
Breast cancer affects countless lives every year. This event brings together Veterans, families, staff, and the community to show support and share vital information—fostering hope, strength, and lifesaving awareness.
Media contacts
Christie Clark, Public Affairs Officer
Phone: