Tomah VA Medical Center to Host DEA Drug Take Back Day

PRESS RELEASE

October 22, 2026

Tomah, WI - The Tomah VA Medical Center is hosting a DEA Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, October 24, 2026, outside Building 400/Urgent Care Entrance, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Anyone who wishes to dispose of unwanted or expired prescription medications (pills, tablets, capsules, etc.) is encouraged to bring them to the pop-up tent where Tomah VA Police will ensure their safe disposal. Please note that sharps (e.g., needles) will not be accepted.

This event provides a safe and anonymous way to dispose of unwanted or expired prescription medications while making a positive difference in our community.

WHO: Open to the public

WHAT: Media availability

WHEN: Saturday, October 24, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

WHERE: Tomah VA Medical Center

500 E. Veterans Street, Outside Building 400 (Urgent Care Entrance)

Tomah, WI, outside Building 400

WHY THIS MATTERS:

This event offers a safe and anonymous way to dispose of old or unneeded prescriptions. By participating, you help reduce prescription drug misuse, accidental poisonings, and opioid-related overdoses in our community.