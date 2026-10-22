Tomah VA Medical Center to Host DEA Drug Take Back Day
PRESS RELEASE
October 22, 2026
Tomah, WI - The Tomah VA Medical Center is hosting a DEA Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, October 24, 2026, outside Building 400/Urgent Care Entrance, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Anyone who wishes to dispose of unwanted or expired prescription medications (pills, tablets, capsules, etc.) is encouraged to bring them to the pop-up tent where Tomah VA Police will ensure their safe disposal. Please note that sharps (e.g., needles) will not be accepted.
This event provides a safe and anonymous way to dispose of unwanted or expired prescription medications while making a positive difference in our community.
WHO: Open to the public
WHAT: Media availability
WHEN: Saturday, October 24, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
WHERE: Tomah VA Medical Center
500 E. Veterans Street, Outside Building 400 (Urgent Care Entrance)
Tomah, WI, outside Building 400
WHY THIS MATTERS:
This event offers a safe and anonymous way to dispose of old or unneeded prescriptions. By participating, you help reduce prescription drug misuse, accidental poisonings, and opioid-related overdoses in our community.
Media contacts
Christie Clark, Public Affairs Officer
Phone: