PRESS RELEASE

July 27, 2026

Neillsville, WI - Tomah VA Medical Center to Host In-Person Veterans Town Hall and VA Mini-Fair in Neillsville, Wisconsin

The Tomah VA Medical Center is hosting an in-person Veterans Town Hall followed by a VA Mini-Fair. The Veterans Town Hall offers an open forum for Veterans to provide feedback, ask questions and learn about new initiatives. Following the Town Hall, the VA Mini-Fair will feature booths from various VA programs where Veterans can engage with staff, apply for VA health care and learn about benefits.

WHO: The event is open to all Veterans, regardless of whether they are enrolled in VA health care. Family members, caregivers and the local community are also invited to attend. Media outlets are welcome to cover the event.

WHEN & WHERE:

Date: Thursday, July 30, 2026

Location: American Legion Post 73, 6 Boon Blvd, Neillsville, WI 54456

Time: 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. Veterans Town Hall

2:00 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. Veterans Mini-Fair

WHY IT MATTERS: The Tomah VA Medical Center is committed to supporting Veterans by making VA services easier to understand and access. This event is designed to strengthen communication and ensure that Veterans have direct access to the people and programs that can help them.