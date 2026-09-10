Tomah VA Medical Center to Host National Day of Service and Remembrance Memorial Experience

PRESS RELEASE

September 10, 2026

Tomah, WI - The Tomah VA Medical Center will host a National Day of Service and Remembrance Memorial Experience to honor and commemorate the 25th anniversary of this profound day in the Nation’s history.

By marking the 25th anniversary of September 11, 2001, this event offers a dedicated space for reflection, honor, and unity. Activities such as the walking memorial, reflection stations, and patriotic flag display, allow participants to collectively remember those impacted by September 11, and reaffirm the values of service and sacrifice.

WHO: Tomah VA Medical Center

WHAT: Media Availability

WHEN: Friday, September 11, 2026, at 10:00 a.m.

WHERE: Tomah VA Medical Center

500 East Veterans Street

Building 400, Front Steps

Tomah, WI 54660

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The National Day of Service and Remembrance Memorial Experience at the Tomah VA Medical Center holds deep significance for both Veterans and the broader community, providing an opportunity to honor and remember those who lost their lives in the events of September 11, 2001.