February 27, 2026

Tomah, WI - Tomah VA Medical Center upgrades health care infrastructure

TOMAH, Wisconsin– Tomah VA Medical Center today announced it has begun infrastructure upgrades to ensure safe and effective patient care.

These projects are part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair and improve department health care facilities in fiscal year 2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-Recurring Maintenance program.

Tomah VA Medical Center improvement project for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 is:

Electronic Health Record Modernization (EHRM) Project Support Services

“Improved facilities, equipment and infrastructure mean better care for Veterans, and these funds will enable Tomah VA Medical Center to achieve that goal,” said Karen Long. “Better care for Veterans is our goal, and this project will enable us to achieve just that.”

These infrastructure investments are part of a host of important initiatives to improve VA during the second Trump Administration.

