Tomah VA Medical Center upgrades health care infrastructure
February 27, 2026
Tomah, WI - Tomah VA Medical Center upgrades health care infrastructure
TOMAH, Wisconsin– Tomah VA Medical Center today announced it has begun infrastructure upgrades to ensure safe and effective patient care.
These projects are part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair and improve department health care facilities in fiscal year 2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-Recurring Maintenance program.
Tomah VA Medical Center improvement project for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 is:
Electronic Health Record Modernization (EHRM) Project Support Services
“Improved facilities, equipment and infrastructure mean better care for Veterans, and these funds will enable Tomah VA Medical Center to achieve that goal,” said Karen Long. “Better care for Veterans is our goal, and this project will enable us to achieve just that.”
These infrastructure investments are part of a host of important initiatives to improve VA during the second Trump Administration. Since Jan. 20, 2025, VA has:
- Reduced the backlog of Veterans waiting for VA benefits by 60%.
- Eliminated the backlog of Veteran families waiting for VA health care.
- Processed record numbers of disability claims, reaching an all-time fiscal-year high of three million claims processed Sept. 30.
- Opened 25 new health care clinics, expanding access for Vets around the country.
- Offered Veterans more than 1.9 million appointments outside of normal operating hours. These early-morning, evening, and weekend appointments are giving Veterans more timely and convenient options for care.
For more information, please contact Tomah VA Medical Center Public Affairs at
