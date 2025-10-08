Tomah VA to hold Fall into Wellness Veterans Expos
PRESS RELEASE
October 7, 2025
Sparta, WI - WHAT: The Tomah VA Medical Center will hold "Fall into Wellness Veterans Expos," two truly impactful events dedicated to celebrating and empowering our Veterans as they navigate their journey towards health and well-being.
Event Highlights:
- Aromatherapy and Biofeedback Demonstrations: Engage your audience with live demonstrations and interactive wellness experiences.
- Health Services: On-site blood pressure screenings and flu shots will be available; a great story on accessible healthcare for Veterans.
- Workshops: Informative sessions on holistic wellness practices, perfect for educational segments.
- Community Engagement: Coverage of VA services and community organizations supporting Veterans' well-being.
- Veterans' Stories: Capture personal testimonials and stories from Veterans about the significance of this event and the impact on their health.
WHO: All Veterans, family members and caregivers are invited to attend.
WHEN & WHERE:
Thursday, October 21, 2025, 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm at the Sparta American Legion Post 100
AND
Tuesday, November 4, 2025, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm at the Marshfield American Legion Post 54
CONTACT: For more information or to cover the event, please contact Amanda Batchko at amanda.batchko@va.gov or call 608-372-3971 ext. 64201.
###
Media contacts
Amanda Batchko, Public Affairs Specialist/Outreach Coordinator
Phone: