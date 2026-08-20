Tomah VA to Host Annual Platoon Run Car and Motorcycle Show

PRESS RELEASE

August 20, 2026

Tomah, WI - The Tomah VA Medical Center, in collaboration with Wizard of Rods, will host the Annual Platoon Run Car and Motorcycle Show on Sunday, August 23, 2026. This free, public event celebrates classic vehicles, community, and the Veterans who have proudly served the Nation.

Who

Tomah VA Medical Center and Wizard of Rods invite community members to honor Veterans and enjoy classic vehicles.

When and Where

Date: Sunday, August 23, 2026

1:00 p.m. – Participants meet at Recreation Park, Monroe County Fairground, Tomah, WI

1:15 p.m. – Cruise to Tomah VA Medical Center, 500 E. Veterans Street, Tomah, W, 54660

1:30 – 3:00 p.m. – Annual Platoon Run Car and Motorcycle Show

Parking lots near Buildings 406 & 455

Live Music by “Behind the Curtain”

Chow Haul Food Truck on-site

2:30 p.m. – Awards Ceremony

Why It Matters

The Annual Platoon Run Car and Motorcycle Show celebrates service, camaraderie, and appreciation for local Veterans while showcasing classic cars and motorcycles. Media and attendees can capture memorable moments, including the pre-show cruise, vehicle displays, and live entertainment.