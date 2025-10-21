Tomah VA to Host Annual Trunk or Treat
PRESS RELEASE
October 21, 2025
Tomah, WI - The Tomah VA Medical Center is excited to announce its annual Trunk or Treat event
Come celebrate a spooktacular evening designed for the entire family! Dress in your favorite costume for a fun-filled Halloween experience. There will be a candy giveaway, a trunk decorating contest, and a variety of fun games and activities for all ages.
This event is free and open to Veterans, their families, and the community. We look forward to seeing you for a spooky and enjoyable evening at the Tomah VA Medical Center.
Media contacts
Amanda Batchko, Public Affairs Specialist/Outreach Coordinator
Phone: