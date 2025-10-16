Tomah VA to Host DEA Drug Take Back Day
PRESS RELEASE
October 15, 2025
Tomah, WI - TOMAH, Wisc. – The Tomah VA Medical Center is hosting a Drug Take Back Day on Friday, October 24, 2025, outside Building 407, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Anyone who wishes to dispose of their unwanted or expired prescription medications (pills, tablets, capsules, etc.) is encouraged to bring them to the pop-up tent where Tomah VA Police and Pharmacy staff will ensure their safe disposal. Please note that sharps (e.g., needles) will not be accepted. This event is a valuable opportunity to safely dispose of unwanted or expired prescription medications while making a positive difference in our community!
What: Tomah VA Drug Take Back Day
Who: Open to the public
When: Friday, October 24, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Where: Tomah VA Medical Center
500 E. Veterans Street, Tomah, WI, outside Building 407
Contact: Amanda Batchko
Tomah VA Public Affairs Specialist
608-372-3971, ext. 64201
About Tomah VA Medical Center
The Tomah VA Medical Center is in Tomah, Wisconsin and serves approximately 26,000 Veterans in 18 counties in Wisconsin and Minnesota. For up-to-date information about the Tomah VA Medical Center please visit our website, or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.
Media contacts
Amanda Batchko, Public Affairs Specialist/Outreach Coordinator
Phone: