Tomah VA to Host DEA Drug Take Back Day

October 15, 2025

Tomah, WI - TOMAH, Wisc. – The Tomah VA Medical Center is hosting a Drug Take Back Day on Friday, October 24, 2025, outside Building 407, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Anyone who wishes to dispose of their unwanted or expired prescription medications (pills, tablets, capsules, etc.) is encouraged to bring them to the pop-up tent where Tomah VA Police and Pharmacy staff will ensure their safe disposal. Please note that sharps (e.g., needles) will not be accepted. This event is a valuable opportunity to safely dispose of unwanted or expired prescription medications while making a positive difference in our community!

What: Tomah VA Drug Take Back Day

Who: Open to the public

When: Friday, October 24, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Where: Tomah VA Medical Center

500 E. Veterans Street, Tomah, WI, outside Building 407

Contact: Amanda Batchko

Tomah VA Public Affairs Specialist

608-372-3971, ext. 64201

About Tomah VA Medical Center

The Tomah VA Medical Center is in Tomah, Wisconsin and serves approximately 26,000 Veterans in 18 counties in Wisconsin and Minnesota. For up-to-date information about the Tomah VA Medical Center please visit our website, or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.