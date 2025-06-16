Tomah VA to Host Dementia Awareness Event
June 16, 2025
Tomah , WI — Join us for music, games, and light refreshments! We will also have resources on positive ways to care for someone living with dementia.
TOMAH, Wisc. – The Tomah VA Medical Center will be hosting a Dementia Awareness Event on June 18, 2025, from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. in the Center Courtyard of the Tomah VA Medical Center.
What: Dementia Awareness Event
Who: Open to the public
When: Wednesday, June 18, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Where: Tomah VA Medical Center, Center Courtyard, enter by
building 402 turn-around
Contact: Amanda Batchko
VA Tomah Public Affairs Specialist
608-372-3971, ext. 64201
About Tomah VA Medical Center
The Tomah VA Medical Center is in Tomah, Wisconsin and serves approximately 26,000 Veterans in 18 counties in Wisconsin and Minnesota. For up-to-date information about the Tomah VA Medical Center please visit our website, or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.
Amanda Batchko, Public Affairs Specialist/Outreach Coordinator
Phone: