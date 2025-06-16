PRESS RELEASE

June 16, 2025

Tomah , WI — Join us for music, games, and light refreshments! We will also have resources on positive ways to care for someone living with dementia.

Tomah VA to Host Dementia Awareness Event

TOMAH, Wisc. – The Tomah VA Medical Center will be hosting a Dementia Awareness Event on June 18, 2025, from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. in the Center Courtyard of the Tomah VA Medical Center.

Join us for music, games, and light refreshments! We will also have resources on positive ways to care for someone living with dementia.

What: Dementia Awareness Event

Who: Open to the public

When: Wednesday, June 18, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Where: Tomah VA Medical Center, Center Courtyard, enter by

building 402 turn-around

Contact: Amanda Batchko

VA Tomah Public Affairs Specialist

608-372-3971, ext. 64201

About Tomah VA Medical Center

The Tomah VA Medical Center is in Tomah, Wisconsin and serves approximately 26,000 Veterans in 18 counties in Wisconsin and Minnesota. For up-to-date information about the Tomah VA Medical Center please visit our website, or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

###