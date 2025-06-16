Skip to Content

Tomah VA to Host Dementia Awareness Event

PRESS RELEASE

June 16, 2025

TOMAH, Wisc. –  The Tomah VA Medical Center will be hosting a Dementia Awareness Event on June 18, 2025, from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. in the Center Courtyard of the Tomah VA Medical Center. 

Join us for music, games, and light refreshments! We will also have resources on positive ways to care for someone living with dementia.

 

What:               Dementia Awareness Event

 

Who:             Open to the public

   

When:           Wednesday, June 18, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

 

Where:          Tomah VA Medical Center, Center Courtyard, enter by 

                                 building 402 turn-around 

 

Contact:        Amanda Batchko  

   VA Tomah Public Affairs Specialist 

   608-372-3971, ext. 64201 

 

About Tomah VA Medical Center  

 

The Tomah VA Medical Center is in Tomah, Wisconsin and serves approximately 26,000 Veterans in 18 counties in Wisconsin and Minnesota. For up-to-date information about the Tomah VA Medical Center please visit our website, or follow us on Facebook and Twitter

           

Media contacts

Amanda Batchko, Public Affairs Specialist/Outreach Coordinator

Phone:

