Tomah VA to host grand opening of Tomah VA Medical Center's new Red Patient Aligned Care Team
PRESS RELEASE
July 18, 2025
Tomah, WI - The Tomah VA Medical Center will celebrate the grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Red Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT) clinic space.
The Red PACT space highlights Tomah VA's dedication to providing high-quality care tailored to Veterans' needs and aims to improve access to specialized services.
All Veterans and the public are invited to attend.
Attendees will be given the opportunity to:
- Meet the Tomah VA PACT staff
- Learn about the comprehensive healthcare services available
Tour the newly constructed Red PACT space
Thursday, July 24, 2025, at 5:30 p.m.
Tomah VA Medical Center, Building 400, Room 1032, Tomah, WI
CONTACT: For more information or to cover the event, please contact Amanda Batchko at amanda.batchko@va.gov or call 608-372-3971 ext. 64201.
Media contacts
Amanda Batchko, Public Affairs Specialist/Outreach Coordinator
Phone: