Tomah VA to Host In-Person Veterans Town Hall and VA Mini-Fair in Marshfield, WI

PRESS RELEASE

March 18, 2026

Marshfield, WI - The Tomah VA Medical Center will host an in-person Veterans Town Hall and VA Mini-Fair on Thursday, April 9, 2026, in Marshfield, offering Veterans and their families a chance to ask questions, share feedback, and connect directly with VA programs and services.

WHAT: The Tomah VA Medical Center is hosting an in-person Veterans Town Hall followed by a VA Mini- Fair. The Veterans Town Hall offers an open forum for Veterans to provide feedback, ask questions, and to learn about new initiatives. Following the Town Hall, the VA Mini-Fair will feature booths from various VA programs where Veterans can engage with staff, apply for VA health care, and learn about benefits.

WHO: The event is open to all Veterans, regardless of whether they are enrolled in VA health care. Family members, caregivers, and the local community are also invited to attend. Media outlets are welcome to cover the event.

WHEN & WHERE:

Date: Thursday, April 9, 2026

Location: Elks Lodge, 113 E 2nd St., Marshfield, WI 54449

Time: Town Hall: 1:00–2:00 PM

Mini Fair: 2:00–5:00 PM

WHY IT MATTERS: The Tomah VA Medical Center is committed to supporting Veterans by making VA services easier to understand and access. This event is designed to strengthen communication and ensure that Veterans have direct access to the people and programs that can help them.

MEDIA CONTACT:

For more information or to arrange coverage of the event, please contact:

Amanda Batchko, Public Affairs Specialist

Email: amanda.batchko@va.gov

Phone: