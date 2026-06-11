Tomah VA to Host Ribbon Cutting of Renovated Memory Care Neighborhood
PRESS RELEASE
June 11, 2026
Tomah, WI - The Tomah VA Medical Center will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the completion of its newly renovated Memory Care Neighborhood within the Community Living Center.
Tomah, WI — The Tomah VA Medical Center will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the completion of its newly renovated Memory Care Neighborhood within the Community Living Center. Designed specifically to support Veterans living with dementia, the enhanced environment promotes comfort, safety, independence, and meaningful engagement while preserving dignity and quality of life.
This milestone represents Tomah VA’s continued investment in innovative care environments that foster well-being, support families, and enhance the daily experiences of the Veterans entrusted to our care.
WHO: Tomah VA Medical Center
WHAT: Media Availability
WHEN: Tuesday, June 30, 2026, at 12:00 p.m.
WHERE: Tomah VA Medical Center
500 East Veterans Street
Building 406, 3rd Floor
Tomah, WI 54660
RSVP: * Media should RSVP to Amanda Batchko, amanda.batchko@va.gov,
###
Media contacts
Amanda Batchko, Public Affairs Specialist/Outreach Coordinator
Phone: