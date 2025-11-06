Tomah VA to Host Veterans Day Ceremony

PRESS RELEASE

November 6, 2025

Tomah, WI - TOMAH, Wisc. – The Tomah VA Medical Center will host a Veterans Day ceremony on Monday, November 10, 2025, at 10:00 a.m., in Building 455/Veterans Hall.

The Tomah VA is proud to honor the brave women and men who have served in our military armed forces. The ceremony will feature a keynote speaker, a musical performance by a local school choir, and a guest soloist. Additionally, the Fort McCoy Challenge Academy Color Guard will present the colors, and military honors will be rendered by the Tomah VFW Post 1382 Rifle Squad. Taps will be solemnly sounded by a member of the Mauston American Legion Post 81.



Let’s make this Veterans Day a powerful reminder of the gratitude we owe to our Veterans. We look forward to seeing you and making this celebration truly special!



What: Tomah VA Veterans Day Ceremony

Who: Open to the public

When: Monday, November 10, 2025, at 10:00 a.m.

Where: Tomah VA Medical Center

500 E. Veterans Street, Building 455, Veterans Hall

Tomah, WI, 54660



Contact: Amanda Batchko

Tomah VA Public Affairs Specialist

608-372-3971, ext. 64201



About Tomah VA Medical Center

The Tomah VA Medical Center is in Tomah, Wisconsin and serves approximately 26,000 Veterans in 18 counties in Wisconsin and Minnesota. For up-to-date information about the Tomah VA Medical Center please visit our website, or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.