PRESS RELEASE

June 10, 2025

Wausau , WI — The Veterans In-Person Townhall will take place from noon to 1:00 p.m. During the town hall Tomah VA Medical Center staff will take questions from Veterans, caregivers, and family members. Veterans Townhalls are held quarterly and provide a chance for Veterans to ask questions and receive updates.

Tomah VA to Host Veterans In-Person Town Hall and Expo in Marathon County with County Veteran Service Officer

TOMAH, Wisc. – The Tomah VA Medical Center and Marathon County Veteran Service Office will host an In-Person Veterans Town Hall and Expo on Thursday, June 12, 2025, at the Lake View Conference Center, located at 1000 Lake View Dr, Wausau, WI 54403, from noon to 5:00 p.m.

The Veterans In-Person Townhall will take place from noon to 1:00 p.m. During the town hall Tomah VA Medical Center staff will take questions from Veterans, caregivers, and family members. Veterans Townhalls are held quarterly and provide a chance for Veterans to ask questions and receive updates.

Starting at 1:00 p.m., the Veterans Expo will begin. Veterans, caregivers, and family members can learn about VA programs, state and community resources. Representatives from the Veterans Benefits Administration and the Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemeteries will also be in attendance.

We encourage all Veterans, caregivers, and family members to attend and take advantage of the information and support available during the Veterans Townhall and Expo.

What: Marathon County In-Person Veterans Townhall and Expo

Who: Open to the public

When: Thursday, June 12, 2025, at noon - 5:00 p.m.

Where: Lake View Conference Center at 1000 Lake View Dr, Wausau, WI 54403

Contact: Amanda Batchko

Tomah VA Public Affairs Specialist

608-372-3971, ext. 64201

About Tomah VA Medical Center

The Tomah VA Medical Center is in Tomah, Wisconsin and serves approximately 26,000 Veterans in 18 counties in Wisconsin and Minnesota. For up-to-date information about the Tomah VA Medical Center please visit our website, or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.