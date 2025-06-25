Tomah VA to host Women Veterans Event

PRESS RELEASE

June 25, 2025

Tomah, WI - There are more than two million women Veterans living in the U.S. today. But by 2040, they are projected to make up 18% of all Veterans, making them the fastest growing group of Veterans.

TOMAH, Wisc. – The Tomah VA Medical Center will host a Women Veterans Event at the Tomah VA Medical Center in building 411 (Women’s Health Center) on Friday, July 18, 2025, from 11:00 a.m.- 3:00 p.m.

There are more than two million women Veterans living in the U.S. today. But by 2040, they are projected to make up 18% of all Veterans, making them the fastest growing group of Veterans. Every woman Veteran has access to the VA health system which provides care at 1,293 health care facilities, including 171 VA Medical Centers and 1,112 outpatient sites of care.

Tomah VA Women Veterans Program is excited to invite all women Veterans to the Women Veterans Event. Veterans, caregivers and family members will learn about the many offerings to women Veterans. Brief demonstrations, an opportunity to tour the facility, and a grilled lunch will be provided.

Please RSVP by Thursday, July 3, 2025. To RSVP, please contact Tomah VA’s Women Veterans Program Manager at 608-372-3971 or 1-800-872-8662, ext. 66375.

We encourage all women Veterans, caregivers and family members to attend and take advantage of the information and support available at the Women Veterans Event.

What: Women Veterans Event

Who: Open to women Veterans, caregivers and their family’s

When: Friday, July 18, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Where: Tomah VA Medical Center, Building 411

Contact: Amanda Batchko

Tomah VA Public Affairs Specialist

608-372-3971, ext. 64201