PRESS RELEASE

April 1, 2026

Park Falls, WI - Tomah VA, Veteran advocate groups host outreach event for local Veterans

WHAT: The Tomah VA Medical Center, Park Falls American Legion Auxiliary and the Price County Veterans Service Office will host a Price County Veterans Summit to educate Veterans about VA benefits and health care options. VA staff will be available to answer questions, connect Veterans with important resources and provide personalized guidance for those who want to enroll in VA care.

WHO: Veterans, family members, and caregivers. Media are welcome to attend.

WHEN: April 22, 12:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

WHERE: American Legion Post 182

274 N 3rd Ave. Park Falls, WI 54552

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

For questions or more information, contact Amanda Batchko, public affairs specialist at or Amanda.Batchko@va.gov.

###