PRESS RELEASE

November 24, 2025

Tomah, WI - Tomah VAMC to Induct Two Local U.S. Army Veterans into Its Hall of Heroes

WHAT: Tomah VA Medical Center is hosting a Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony on December 4, 2025, to celebrate the exceptional bravery and commitment of U.S. Army Veteran Specialist Martin Waltemath and U.S. Army Veteran 1st Lieutenant Leland Chenoweth.

WHO: Local Leadership and family and friends of U.S. Army Veteran Specialist Martin Waltemath and U.S. Army Veteran 1st Lieutenant Leland Chenoweth will take part in the ceremony. Members of the community and media are invited to attend.

WHEN: Thursday, December 4, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. – 3:15 p.m.

WHERE: Tomah VA Medical Center, 500 E. Veterans Street, Building 455, Veterans Hall, Tomah, WI, 54660

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: For information or questions, please contact Tomah VA Medical Center Public Affairs at 608-372-3971, ext. 64201 or email amanda.batchko@va.gov

The Tomah VA Medical Center (VAMC) is deeply honored to host the 2025 Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony, celebrating the exceptional bravery and commitment of U.S. Army Veteran Specialist Martin Waltemath and U.S. Army Veteran 1st Lieutenant Leland Chenoweth.

Since its inception in 2005, the Tomah VAMC’s Hall of Heroes has paid tribute to local military Veterans who have demonstrated exemplary courage in battle or made outstanding contributions to their communities or professions. What began with just two inductees has grown into a revered tradition, celebrating the remarkable stories of those who have selflessly served our nation and community.

This year, we are proud to induct two extraordinary individuals. Specialist Martin Waltemath is being recognized for his valor in service, exemplifying the highest standards of courage and dedication during his time in the U.S. Army. Similarly, 1st Lieutenant Leland Chenoweth is honored for his remarkable contributions to the community, reflecting an unwavering commitment to bettering the lives of those around him.

We invite all community members, Veterans, and their families to join us for this special occasion as we honor these two heroes and celebrate their inspiring legacies. The significance of this event extends beyond recognizing individual achievements; it underscores the collective spirit of service and sacrifice that defines our Veteran community.

About Tomah VA Medical Center

The Tomah VA Medical Center is in Tomah, Wisconsin and serves approximately 26,000 Veterans in 18 counties in Wisconsin and Minnesota. For up-to-date information about the Tomah VA Medical Center please visit our website, or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.