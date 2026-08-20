Veterans Affairs Blood Drive – Supporting Wisconsin Veterans’ Health

PRESS RELEASE

August 20, 2026

Tomah, WI - On August 24, 2026, the Tomah VA Medical Center will host a lifesaving Blood Drive at Building 455, Veterans Hall. Donations collected by Versiti Blood Health will directly support the care of patients throughout Wisconsin who rely on a steady blood supply.

Who

The Tomah VA Medical Center, in collaboration with Versiti Blood Health, invites community members, Veterans, and VA staff to participate in a lifesaving blood donation opportunity.

When & Where

Date: Monday, August 24, 2026

Time: 9:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Location: Building 455, Veterans Hall, Tomah VA Medical Center

Appointment Link: https://tinyurl.com/VA82426

Walk-ins are welcome.

Why It Matters

Blood donations are critically needed to help patients of all backgrounds in our community—ranging from accident victims and cancer patients to those undergoing surgeries or treatment for chronic illnesses. By participating, you play a vital role in ensuring a stable blood supply for everyone in need across Wisconsin.

All presenting donors will receive a $50 Wilderness Resort coupon as a token of appreciation for their lifesaving contribution.

**This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an endorsement of Versiti Blood Health or Wilderness Resort.