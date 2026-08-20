Veterans Affairs Blood Drive – Supporting Wisconsin Veterans’ Health
PRESS RELEASE
August 20, 2026
Tomah, WI - On August 24, 2026, the Tomah VA Medical Center will host a lifesaving Blood Drive at Building 455, Veterans Hall. Donations collected by Versiti Blood Health will directly support the care of patients throughout Wisconsin who rely on a steady blood supply.
Who
The Tomah VA Medical Center, in collaboration with Versiti Blood Health, invites community members, Veterans, and VA staff to participate in a lifesaving blood donation opportunity.
When & Where
Date: Monday, August 24, 2026
Time: 9:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Location: Building 455, Veterans Hall, Tomah VA Medical Center
Appointment Link: https://tinyurl.com/VA82426
Walk-ins are welcome.
Why It Matters
Blood donations are critically needed to help patients of all backgrounds in our community—ranging from accident victims and cancer patients to those undergoing surgeries or treatment for chronic illnesses. By participating, you play a vital role in ensuring a stable blood supply for everyone in need across Wisconsin.
All presenting donors will receive a $50 Wilderness Resort coupon as a token of appreciation for their lifesaving contribution.
**This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an endorsement of Versiti Blood Health or Wilderness Resort.
Media contacts
Christie Clark, Public Affairs Officer
Phone: