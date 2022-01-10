DAISY and BEE Awards

The Tomah VA Medical Central provides Veterans, family members, or other guests with the opportunity to recognize exceptional VA caregivers. Two national award programs are available - the DAISY Award and The BEE Award. These recognition programs thank caregivers who demonstrate extraordinary compassion and kindness while caring for our Veterans.

The DAISY (Diseases Attacking the Immune System) Foundation, was formed in 1999 by the family of Patrick Barnes following his death of complications of idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP). The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses distinguishes a Registered Nurse or Registered Practical Nurse who provides excellent clinical care as well as compassion and kindness.

The BEE (Being Exceptional Everyday) Award is a recognition program that honors and celebrates the compassionate care patient support staff in non-licensed nursing roles provide every day. BEE Award honorees demonstrate the PETAL principles:

P: Shows Passion/Compassion

E: Establishes a special connection

T: Teamwork

A: Always creates the best experience

L: Love for their job

S: Shows respect

Please consider nominating VA nurses for either the DAISY or BEE Awards using the forms below.