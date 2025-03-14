Hall of Heroes
The purpose of the Hall of Heroes is to recognize military Veterans supported by the Tomah VA Medical Center and associated outreach clinics who have exhibited exemplary courage in battle or have made outstanding contributions to their communities or professions. Each selected hero receives a plaque display to document their heroism and hung in the Tomah VA tramway near building 400.
Nominees must be, or have been, patients at the Tomah VA Medical Center or any of its supported VA Clinics in La Crosse, Owen, Wausau, or Wisconsin Rapids. The nominee must have been a member of United States Armed Forces or Coast Guard. Additionally, he/she must have received an honorable discharge from U.S. Military service, be of good character, and have no felony convictions. Posthumous nominations are accepted.
Criteria for Induction:
The Tomah VA Medical Center Hall of Heroes has established two categories of Veterans for entry into the Hall of Heroes. Category #1 includes military accomplishments or significant achievements during a supported Veteran’s military career. Category #2 includes exceptional non-military contributions at the community, state, and/or national level.
Category #1 Military accomplishments and significant achievements during a supported Veteran’s military career. The nominee must have been awarded one or more of the following U.S. military medals:
- Medal of Honor
- Distinguished Service Cross
- Navy Cross
- Air Force Cross
- Silver Star
- Distinguished Flying Cross of Heroism
- Bronze Star Medal
- Purple Heart
Category #2:
Exceptional non-military contributions at the community, state, and/or national level in any professional, civic, volunteer, veterans' advocacy, or political area over the lifetime of the nominee.
Required items in the submittal package include:
☐ Hall of Heroes Nomination Form (page 2 and 3)
☐ Hall of Heroes Verification Form (page 4)
☐ Must include copies of nominee’s military awards/citations, DD214 form, and any other relevant documentation in support of this nomination
Process:
Applications will only be accepted via mail.
Submittals must be complete and submitted to the following address by noon on August 29, 2025, to be considered for the current year’s inductions.
Hall of Heroes
Public Affairs Office (PAO)
Tomah VA Medical Center
500 East Veterans Street, Tomah WI 54660
Tomah.VAMedicalCenter@va.gov
Does the person have to be living?
No. Both living and deceased Veterans can be nominated.
How many Veterans are inducted each year?
No more than two Veterans are inducted each year into the Hall of Heroes.
How long does it take to find out if a nominee was selected?
Applications must be submitted by August 29, 2025 to be considered for the December induction.
How will the person be notified if nominated?
Once a decision is made, nominees are notified. Veterans not selected have the opportunity to keep the application active for the next selection cycle.
Who will be invited to the induction ceremony?
The ceremony is open to the public. The Veteran or nominator, family of the inductee, VA staff, media, past inductees, local military and other interested parties are invited.