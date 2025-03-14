Nominees must be, or have been, patients at the Tomah VA Medical Center or any of its supported VA Clinics in La Crosse, Owen, Wausau, or Wisconsin Rapids. The nominee must have been a member of United States Armed Forces or Coast Guard. Additionally, he/she must have received an honorable discharge from U.S. Military service, be of good character, and have no felony convictions. Posthumous nominations are accepted.

Criteria for Induction:

The Tomah VA Medical Center Hall of Heroes has established two categories of Veterans for entry into the Hall of Heroes. Category #1 includes military accomplishments or significant achievements during a supported Veteran’s military career. Category #2 includes exceptional non-military contributions at the community, state, and/or national level.

Category #1 Military accomplishments and significant achievements during a supported Veteran’s military career. The nominee must have been awarded one or more of the following U.S. military medals:

Medal of Honor

Distinguished Service Cross

Navy Cross

Air Force Cross

Silver Star

Distinguished Flying Cross of Heroism

Bronze Star Medal

Purple Heart

Category #2:

Exceptional non-military contributions at the community, state, and/or national level in any professional, civic, volunteer, veterans' advocacy, or political area over the lifetime of the nominee.

Required items in the submittal package include:

☐ Hall of Heroes Nomination Form (page 2 and 3)

☐ Hall of Heroes Verification Form (page 4)

☐ Must include copies of nominee’s military awards/citations, DD214 form, and any other relevant documentation in support of this nomination

Process:

Applications will only be accepted via mail.

Submittals must be complete and submitted to the following address by noon on August 29, 2025, to be considered for the current year’s inductions.

Hall of Heroes

Public Affairs Office (PAO)

Tomah VA Medical Center

500 East Veterans Street, Tomah WI 54660

Tomah.VAMedicalCenter@va.gov