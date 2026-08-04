Survivors Assistance and Memorial Support (SAMS) Program

For information and resources on grief and bereavement support, contact the Social Work Office at your closest VA medical center. Specific contact information can be found here: https://www.socialwork.va.gov/Social_Work_Leaders.asp

For information about bereavement counseling provided at the Vet Center, please visit: https://www.vetcenter.va.gov/Bereavement_Counseling.asp or call 1-877-927-8387.

Tomah VA Medical Center Chaplains: