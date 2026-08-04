Survivors Assistance and Memorial Support (SAMS) Program
Every Veteran and their survivors deserve great care and support through times of transition and loss. VA is establishing the Survivors Assistance and Memorial Support (SAMS) program to provide personalized, supportive services to families, caregivers, and survivors at the end of a Veteran's life and after a Veteran dies. SAMS also ensures Veterans without identified family receive a dignified burial to honor their service.
Care we provide at our Tomah VA Medical Center
We support families, caregivers, and survivors experiencing the loss of a Veteran by helping to ease the stress of wondering, “What’s next?” Connect with a SAMS Specialist for help with:
• Pre-planning and preparedness resources for Veterans and families
• Autopsy requests and death certificates
• Navigation and linkage to survivor benefits
• Information on planning memorial services
• Linkage to available grief and bereavement support resources
Christina Diehl
Survivors Assistance and Memorial Support (SAMS) Program Specialist
VA Tomah health care
Phone:
Survivor Benefits and Burial Forms
Pre-Planning Information
This guide helps Veterans and their families plan ahead and keep important records together:
https://benefits.va.gov/BENEFITS/benefits-summary/SummaryofVADependentsandSurvivorsBenefits.pdf
Burial Benefits for Veterans and their Families
This website provides information on VA burial benefits and memorial items.
https://www.va.gov/burials-memorials/
This website provides the information and forms needed for headstone and markers, burial flags, Medallions, urns and plaques, and Presidential Memorial Certificates.
https://www.va.gov/burials-memorials/memorial-items/
Federal Benefits for Veterans, Dependents and Survivors 2025
This booklet, provided by VA, contains an overview of the most commonly sought information about Veterans’ benefits and services.
https://department.va.gov/wp-content/uploads/2024/12/2025-Federal-Benefits-for-Veterans-Dependents-and-Survivors.pdf
Grief and Bereavement Resources
For information and resources on grief and bereavement support, contact the Social Work Office at your closest VA medical center. Specific contact information can be found here: https://www.socialwork.va.gov/Social_Work_Leaders.asp
For information about bereavement counseling provided at the Vet Center, please visit: https://www.vetcenter.va.gov/Bereavement_Counseling.asp or call 1-877-927-8387.
Tomah VA Medical Center Chaplains: