A Century of Courage and Community: Honoring WWII Veteran Elliott Kugler’s Legacy of Service

On the eve of his 100th birthday, World War II Veteran Elliott Kugler entered the Wisconsin Rapids Community Outpatient Clinic, welcomed by loved ones and VA staff gathered to honor a lifetime of service, resilience, and devotion.

On a bright summer morning, July 23, 2026, the meeting room at Wisconsin Rapids Community Based Outpatient Clinic in Rothchild, Wisconsin was filled with family and friends eager to celebrate a remarkable milestone. Just days shy of his 100th birthday, Mr. Elliott Kugler entered, walking with a steady pride that time could not diminish.

Born July 25, 1926, Elliott grew up in the heart of America, shaped by the values of hard work, commitment, and love for his country. At the age of 18, he answered his nation’s call during World War II. He served in the Army, traveling across Europe—Germany, France, Czechoslovakia—never knowing what each day might bring, but always standing tall for those who could not. He saw hardship and heroism, forged bonds with comrades, and helped write a chapter of freedom for future generations.

After returning home, Elliott continued to serve—not in uniform, but as a dedicated worker with Coca Cola. For 40 years, he poured his energy into his work, building friendships and a legacy in his community. He raised a family—a testament to love enduring after the storm of war. Three children, three grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren have grown beneath his steady guidance and gentle wisdom.

Even now, at almost 100, Elliott thrives. He lives independently, manages his home, keeps his land in beautiful order, and still drives through the countryside he cherishes so deeply. His life is a daily tribute to resilience, grace, and unwavering optimism.

Today, at this ceremony, Dr. Bryan Prahl, Tomah VA Associate Director, presented Elliott with a framed, hand-signed letter of appreciation and a special VA challenge coin from the Secretary of Veterans Affair—both a symbol of honor, courage, and gratitude from a Nation he so faithfully served. Marsha Otto, representing the Quilts of Valor, draped a quilt across Elliott’s shoulders, its fabric woven with thanks from all who have benefited from his sacrifice.

The Tomah VA Medical Center, through the Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE), honored Elliott as part of the VA’s Centenarian Recognition Program. This national initiative celebrates Veterans who have reached the extraordinary milestone of 100 years of age. Launched in November 2020 by then-Secretary of Veterans Affairs Robert Wilkie, and proudly continued by Secretaries Denis McDonough and Douglas Collins, the program has since coordinated over 1,000 centenarian recognitions across the country, including special acknowledgments for Veterans in their late 90s.

Elliott’s family gathered around him, capturing the moment. Dr. Prahl shared,

“Mr. Kugler, your story is more than dates and numbers. You have made an impact both abroad and here at home. As our 34th Centenarian recognized locally since July 2024, your legacy and service inspire those who know you. Thank you for your dedication.”

The room erupted in applause, and tears glistened as Elliott, humble as ever, smiled with quiet dignity.

His story reminds us that heroism does not fade, and love—for country, for family, for community—can illuminate a century. Today we honor not just a centenarian, but a legend.