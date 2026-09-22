A Century Well Lived: Spotlight on Mr. Alfred “The Rooster” Pellatt

Surrounded by loved ones and lively laughter, Mr. Alfred “Al” Pellatt—fondly known as “The Rooster”—was honored at home on September 21, 2026, as he prepared to celebrate his 100th birthday and a century of extraordinary service and resilience.

On the afternoon of Monday, September 21st, 2026, the Pellatt family’s kitchen was filled with warmth, gratitude, and laughter as loved ones gathered to honor a true American original—Mr. Alfred Pellatt, Mr. Alfred "Al" Pellatt, affectionately nicknamed “The Rooster” by those dearest to him.

The occasion was momentous: tomorrow, Mr. Pellatt would officially reach the remarkable milestone of his 100th birthday, joining the exclusive ranks of centenarians—a feat precious and rare. Yet today, the Tomah VA Medical Center took immense pride in celebrating Mr. Pellatt as the 35th centenarian recognized since the launch of its Centenarian Recognition Program in July 2024.

Adding a personal touch to this momentous event, Ms. Carmen Honnef, Chief of Nutrition and Food Services at the Tomah VA Medical Center, was on hand to present Mr. Pellatt with a beautifully framed letter and a commemorative challenge coin from the Secretary of Veterans Affairs—a gesture representing our nation’s enduring appreciation for his life and service. These prestigious honors, presented on behalf of the Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE), are part of a VA initiative that, since 2020, has recognized over 1,000 military Veterans nationwide for their unwavering dedication to both nation and community.

Mr. Pellatt’s remarkable century is a testament to courage, resilience, and the unwavering devotion that has shaped his journey and inspired so many around him. As a proud World War II Veteran and Navy Seabee who bravely served on Iwo Jima, Mr. Pellatt’s legacy of valor stretches well beyond his distinguished military record. After his return from war, he brought his dedication to roles with Coca-Cola and a school district on Long Island, New York. In 1974, the Pellatts found a new home in Wisconsin, where Mr. Pellatt and his family lovingly operated a neighborhood tavern—a hub for laughter, camaraderie, and endless stories. Later, Mr. Pellatt shared his industrious spirit with Greenheck in Wausau and spent his supposed “retirement” years delivering auto parts for NAPA, only truly stepping back at the remarkable age of 72.

Mr. Pellatt’s boundless energy and optimism have impacted many—not least the 11 children he raised with his beloved wife, Brigid, who herself turns 101 this November. Together, the Pellatts have built a legacy of love and resilience, supporting each other through life’s triumphs and challenges.

Though his days of running pool tables may be fewer, Mr. Pellatt’s zest for life has never waned. Whether zipping around town in his electric wheelchair, attending church, or reminiscing with friends and family, he continues to embody the simple joys and steadfast faith that have carried him through ten remarkable decades.

Today, as we gather to celebrate Mr. Pellatt’s centennial birthday, we honor not only his extraordinary service and lifelong contributions to our nation and community, but the enduring devotion, hope, and happiness he has sown within his family and all who know him. Surrounded by his cherished wife Brigid and loving daughter Ann, Al’s story stands as an inspiration—a shining example of the very best in all of us.

Congratulations, Mr. Alfred "Al" Pellatt —“The Rooster”— on reaching this extraordinary milestone. Thank you for a lifetime of courage, laughter, and inspiration. May your coming days be filled with as much love and happiness as the remarkable century you have shared with us all.