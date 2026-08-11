A Triumph for Nursing Excellence: Tomah VA Transition to Practice Program Earns CCNE Accreditation

Tomah VA Medical Center has earned coveted CCNE accreditation for its Transition to Practice program, affirming its leadership and commitment to nursing excellence for Veterans and staff alike.

In a significant milestone for the nursing profession, the Tomah VA Transition to Practice program has been awarded accreditation by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE)—a distinction that reflects years of dedication, innovation, and a steadfast commitment to supporting nurses during the earliest and most formative years of their careers.

The journey began with a vision: to empower new nurses as they transition from the classroom to frontline patient care, equipping them with the confidence, competence, and support needed to deliver the highest standard of service. That vision gave rise to the Tomah VA’s comprehensive Transition to Practice program, which blends rigorous training, immersive hands-on experience, and one-on-one mentorship from experienced nursing professionals.

Achieving CCNE accreditation is both a rare and prestigious honor. The CCNE’s accreditation process is renowned for its high standards and its focus on fostering environments where nursing talent is nurtured and advanced. The accrediting body’s recognition affirms that the Tomah VA Transition to Practice program not only meets but exceeds the national benchmarks for quality and effectiveness at this crucial stage in a nurse’s professional journey.

Central to this achievement are the many leaders, educators, preceptors, and clinical teams whose dedication fuels the program’s success. Special recognition is due to Ms. Nikki Dorn, Transition to Practice Coordinator, whose leadership and unwavering commitment made this achievement possible, and to Ms. Kate Achman, Director of Education, for her steadfast support and mentorship. Their work exemplifies the power of collaboration and shared purpose within healthcare education.

The significance of CCNE accreditation extends beyond any one program or organization. It sets a new standard for supporting nurses, strengthens efforts to recruit and retain top talent, and—most importantly—ensures patients, including our nation’s Veterans, receive safe, high-quality care rooted in clinical excellence and compassion.

The momentous occasion was celebrated when Ms. Karen Long, Tomah VA Executive Director, formally presented the official certificate of accreditation to Ms. Nikki Dorn and Ms. Kate Achman. Ms. Molly Ritter, Nurse Executive, was also present to mark this important milestone, highlighting the vital role that nursing leadership plays in the ongoing success of the program. This ceremonial presentation not only honored their dedication but also recognized the collective efforts of the entire Tomah VA team.

This accomplishment is a source of pride and celebration for everyone involved. It reflects a culture where continual learning, teamwork, and commitment to professional growth shape the environment not only for staff, but also for the patients and families they serve.

As the Tomah VA Transition to Practice program moves forward, this recognition stands as an inspiration and a call to continued excellence. It is a testament to what can be achieved when vision, persistence, and collaboration come together in the service of others.

Congratulations to the entire Tomah VA team on this outstanding achievement. The future of nursing—and the wellbeing of those in their care—is brighter than ever.