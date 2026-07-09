Stories
VA Tomah health care top stories.
Honoring the Courage and Service of Two U.S. Army Veterans and Tomah VA Hall of Heroes Inductees Martin Waltemath and Leland Chenoweth
"From the quiet countryside of Wisconsin to the heart of war-torn Vietnam, the story of one soldier's life is a testament to the enduring spirit of duty, devotion, and resilience."
Tomah VA Medical Center Brings Joy to Over 650 Guests with Trunk-or-Treat Celebration
On October 24, 2025, the Tomah VA Medical Center actively participated in the national DEA Drug Take Back Day, an annual event dedicated to helping Veterans and the local community safely dispose of unused and unwanted medications, thus promoting a safer and healthier environment.
On October 12, 2025, in the quaint and quiet town of Mauston, Wisconsin, a heartfelt celebration unfolded beneath the modest ceiling of St. Patrick’s parish basement.
At the start of the school year, Jennifer Conzemius, the chief of the Tomah VA Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE), reached out to local schools to extend a meaningful volunteer opportunity to students at the Tomah VA Medical Center.
The early autumn air was crisp with the promise of adventure as Veterans and Caregivers from the Tomah VA Medical Center’s Pain University and Adaptive Sports programs embarked on a transformative journey.
In July, Kelli Krohn and the Sterile Processing Services (SPS) Team from the Tomah VA Medical Center located in Tomah, Wisconsin were recognized as the national winners of the National HeRO Award for FY25 Cycle 1 in the Non-Clinical Individual Award category.
By 1967, the fabric of American society was fraying under the strain of political unrest and numerous clashes that defined the "Long Hot Summer."
The Veterans showed their fierce spirit of competition throughout the week, coupled with the profound sense of camaraderie among Veterans, all of whom bonded by their unique experiences in service.