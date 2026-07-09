Stories
VA Tomah health care top stories.
Throughout his deployment, Don logged an impressive 1,800 hours in the air, undertaking numerous combat missions. He vividly remembers one incident where his helicopter crashed atop a mountain; miraculously, all crew members emerged from the wreckage unharmed.
Indianapolis, IN —Air Force Veteran Shawn Belisle’s once forgotten hobby of singing has taken center stage in his journey of resilience and recovery.
Since its founding in 1947, the Tomah VA Medical Center has gained recognition for its striking Building 400, a prominent feature of the expansive 173-acre campus.
The Tomah VA Medical Center (VAMC) has recently been recognized by the Arbor Day Foundation as a 2024 Tree Campus.
Tomah VA Veterans Recognized for their Participation and Dedication to Health and Wellness Through Adaptive Sports and VA National Events.
How often have you caught yourself mishearing or becoming frustrated for asking people to repeat what they said, or you may have told yourself, “I can hear fine; people are just mumbling”. It may be time to visit your audiologist!
Tomah VA Medical Center inducted 107-year-old Veteran, U.S. Merchant Marine Reynolds Lloyd Tomter, into their Hall of Heroes on December 3, 2024.
Celebrate innovation in Veteran care with the Robert L. Jesse Award! Each year, this honor recognizes exceptional VA employees and teams driving transformative healthcare solutions.
I recently had the opportunity to sit down with the staff at the Tomah VA Optical Clinic to gain a deeper understanding of how Veterans can access vital eye care services.
Eight Veteran athletes, one coach, and one invited official represented the Tomah VA at the National Veterans Golden Age Games (NVGAG) in Salt Lake City, Utah, from August 23rd to 30th, 2024. One of six VA sponsored national events, the games are open to Veterans aged 55 and above.