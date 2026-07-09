Stories
VA Tomah health care top stories.
On August 25, 2024, Tomah VA Medical Center (VAMC) held its annual Platoon Run Car and Motorcycle Show at the Tomah VAMC campus grounds.
When a humble military Veteran expresses a wish, where he typically does not ask anyone for anything, this evokes people to move mountains to make the request a reality.
Tomah VA Medical Center (VAMC) hosted their annual Creative Arts Festival in June of 2024, and closed out the season with an award ceremony on Tuesday, July 23, 2024. 21 Veterans attended the award ceremony out of the 44 participants with a total of 85 submission.
Rachel Rucinski, a Registered Nurse (RN) at the Wisconsin Rapids Outpatient Clinic, was recently selected as the recipient of the DAISY award for this quarter.
The Tomah VA fishing pond was constructed in 1959 with donations from the Wisconsin American Legion, 7th District and has been stocked annually at no cost to VA due to continued community partners.
The Tomah VA held their annual Independence Day Celebration on July 10th in the Tomah VA center courtyard. Veterans were invited to participate in various carnival-like games including ring toss, plastic axe throwing, table roulette, skee-ball, basketball and more.
In a very moving ceremony on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, Veterans were joined by their families, friends, community members and VA staff as the Tomah VA Medical Center honored La Crosse area Veterans over 100 years of age at its first Centenarian Celebration.
VA Health Connect provides Veterans with the “Right Care, Right Now” by providing convenient access to trusted VA professionals who can give them integrated, coordinated care to meet their needs. This program is a shift in culture and a renewed focus on Veteran-centric care
Comprehensive Health and Wellness (CHW) Program at Fort McCoy took part in their Community Day at the Tomah VA Medical Center on Friday, April 26, 2024.
Tomah VA local Ho-Chunk Native American Women Veterans.