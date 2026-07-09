Stories
VA Tomah health care top stories.
Tomah LGBTQ+ Coordinator aims to improve communication and education of LGBTQ+ Veterans and Suicide.
Tomah VA partnered with the Great Lakes Health Care System for the VISN 12 Mental Health Summit 2023 during Mental Health Month.
Patrick Wilkinson, 38, a Veteran from La Crosse, Wis., is participating in the 37th National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic, this week in Aspen-Snowmass, Colorado.
Tomah VA Director Karen Long honors Vietnam Veterans head of National Vietnam Veterans day March 29th.
Fire department! If anyone’s here, call out!
Honoring Veterans who have gone "above and beyond."
VA is modernizing how Veterans check-in for appointments. Our new pre-check-in and mobile check-in options will save Veterans time.
Tomah VA partnered with the Great Lakes Health Care System for the VISN 12 Mental Health Summit 2022 during Mental Health Month.