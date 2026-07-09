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Stories

VA Tomah health care top stories.

  • Tomah LGBTQ+ Coordinator aims to improve communication and education of LGBTQ+ Veterans and Suicide.

    Confrence

  • Tomah VA partnered with the Great Lakes Health Care System for the VISN 12 Mental Health Summit 2023 during Mental Health Month.

    2023 VISN 12 Mental Health Summit

  • Patrick Wilkinson, 38, a Veteran from La Crosse, Wis., is participating in the 37th National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic, this week in Aspen-Snowmass, Colorado.

  • Tomah VA Director Karen Long honors Vietnam Veterans head of National Vietnam Veterans day March 29th.

  • Fire department! If anyone’s here, call out!

    fire truck and crew

  • Honoring Veterans who have gone "above and beyond."

  • VA is modernizing how Veterans check-in for appointments. Our new pre-check-in and mobile check-in options will save Veterans time.

    Patient Check-In Poster

  • Tomah VA partnered with the Great Lakes Health Care System for the VISN 12 Mental Health Summit 2022 during Mental Health Month.

    MH Summit Group Image