Whole Health Stories: Veterans and Employees Speak

The “Say Yes to Health” Group is an 8-week Health and Wellness Coaching program dedicated to helping Veterans create lasting lifestyle improvements. Guided by facilitator Dawn Hendrickson, the group empowers Veterans by equipping them with practical tools and fostering supportive weekly discussions. Through reflective homework assignments and interactive sessions, Veterans are encouraged to explore what supports their health, identify personal strengths, build sustainable goals and habits, and develop individualized strategies for overcoming barriers.

Dawn’s compassionate leadership fosters a nurturing environment where motivation and accountability thrive. “I see the power in Veterans supporting one another,” Dawn shares. “Their courage, camaraderie, and willingness to try new things inspire me. Veterans realize they are not alone, and together, they achieve meaningful health goals.”

The group uses the PROMIS Global 10 questionnaire to track progress in physical and mental health. In the latest cohort, five out of six Veterans completed all eight weeks, demonstrating a combined increase of 6.33 points in overall well-being, including notable gains in physical and mental health.

Veteran feedback consistently praises the group experience. Participants describe how sharing stories and getting input from others helps them not only achieve their goals but also learn more about themselves. "Camaraderie, social connection, and support are the best parts," one Veteran remarked. Others echoed the value of learning new insights—such as the practice of mindful eating—and the reassurance that they are not alone in their challenges.

Dawn has been responsive to suggestions for growth, incorporating weekly handouts for homework and increasing mindful moments during each session. She notes, “Veterans’ recommendations matter. We continue to shape the program based on their needs and feedback, making each group stronger.”

With new cohorts launching soon—including August 10, 2026, at the Wausau Clinic, as well as additional groups at the Wisconsin Rapids Clinic, La Crosse Clinic, and virtually—Dawn invites Veterans to Say Yes to Health. “If you’re looking for connection, understanding, or simply a place to take steps toward wellness with others who get it, this group is for you. The spirit of support and hope here is something special. I wholeheartedly recommend Veterans join us—you never know what you’ll learn, and the journey is better together.”

These locations’ coaches also facilitate “Say Yes to Health” Groups, making it even more accessible for Veterans throughout our community to get involved, learn, and support one another.