Whole Health Stories: Veterans and Employees Speak

For Eugene Greenwold, the decision to try acupuncture began with uncertainty—but also with a deep desire for change. He had been sleeping up to 15 hours a day, experiencing migraines almost every day, and coping with ongoing muscle aches that made it difficult to move and enjoy life. Although he was curious about acupuncture, he was also nervous. Would the needles hurt? Would the treatment really work? Despite those concerns, Eugene knew he could not continue feeling the way he did. Four months ago, he took a chance and began acupuncture through Whole Health at the Tomah VA Medical Center.

That first step was not easy, but the Whole Health team helped make it possible. They listened to Eugene’s concerns, explained what to expect, and guided him through the process with patience and compassion. Their support helped ease his fears and gave him the confidence to keep going. “When I first started, I was really in rough shape,” Eugene says. “I didn’t know what to expect, but I knew there had to be a change in my life. They talked me through the process, and that lessened the fear I had.”

Over time, Eugene began to notice changes that went far beyond what he had hoped for. His migraines, once a nearly daily struggle, have decreased to about two headaches a month. His sleep has improved from as many as 15 hours a day to approximately seven or eight hours a night. With less pain and more energy, he is able to move more easily—and has lost between 15 and 20 pounds. “The acupuncturist has helped me change my life around,” he says. “I don’t hurt as much, and I have my life back.”

Eugene has also found ways to make wellness part of his daily life outside the clinic. He and his wife practice beginner Tai Chi together at home, adding movement, balance, and shared encouragement to their routine. For Eugene, Whole Health is not just about one treatment. It is about discovering new possibilities, taking control of his health, and building a life that feels more active and fulfilling.

His advice to other Veterans is direct and encouraging: “If your life needs to change because your body and mind aren’t like they used to be—or you want them to be—please make that change in your life and go see Whole Health at your VA facility. They can change your life too.”