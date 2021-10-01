Mission and vision
VA Tuscaloosa Healthcare System’s mission is to serve America’s Heroes by improving their health and well-being through Veteran and Family-Centered Care.
Key Business Drivers
Our key business drivers are quality, financial integrity, patient satisfaction, and employee satisfaction.
Values
Integrity: Act with high moral principle. Adhere to the highest professional standards. Maintain the trust and confidence of all with whom I engage.
Commitment: Work diligently to serve Veterans and other beneficiaries. Be driven by an earnest belief in VA’s mission. Fulfill my individual responsibilities and organizational responsibilities.
Advocacy: Be truly Veteran-centric by identifying, fully considering, and appropriately advancing the interests of Veterans and other beneficiaries.
Respect: Treat all those I serve and with whom I work with dignity and respect. Show respect to earn it.
Excellence: Strive for the highest quality and continuous improvement. Be thoughtful and decisive in leadership, accountable for my actions, willing to admit mistakes, and rigorous in correcting them.