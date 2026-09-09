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Mission and vision

VA Tuscaloosa Healthcare System’s mission is to serve America’s Heroes by improving their health and well-being through Veteran and Family-Centered Care.

Key Business Drivers

Our key business drivers are quality, financial integrity, patient satisfaction, and employee satisfaction.

Values

Integrity: Act with high moral principle. Adhere to the highest professional standards. Maintain the trust and confidence of all with whom I engage.

Commitment: Work diligently to serve Veterans and other beneficiaries. Be driven by an earnest belief in VA’s mission. Fulfill my individual responsibilities and organizational responsibilities.

Advocacy: Be truly Veteran-centric by identifying, fully considering, and appropriately advancing the interests of Veterans and other beneficiaries.

Respect: Treat all those I serve and with whom I work with dignity and respect. Show respect to earn it.

Excellence: Strive for the highest quality and continuous improvement. Be thoughtful and decisive in leadership, accountable for my actions, willing to admit mistakes, and rigorous in correcting them.

Learn more about how we serve Veterans

  • Learn more about the VA Tuscaloosa health care leadership team.

  • Find health care and services you need to stay healthy.

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