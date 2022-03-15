Advance Healthcare Planning Fair

What is Advance Care Planning?



Advance Healthcare Planning is about planning for the “what ifs” that may occur at any stage of life. It takes into consideration, your values, your spiritual beliefs, which treatments may or may not be right for you and who you would like to speak for you if you cannot speak for yourself.



Advance Healthcare Planning is a way that individuals can write down what they have discussed with their families, or trusted others, so that their future medical decisions are known. This process can sometimes be an overwhelming experience; the VA is here to help!



Why is Advance Care Planning important for me?



Advance Healthcare Planning can help you maintain control of your healthcare should you become mentally or medically unable to speak for yourself.



Advance Care Planning can help:



• Family and friends understand your wishes and advocate for what you want;



• Your healthcare team carry out your medical decisions;



• Specify treatments and care you do or don’t want.



Some examples of treatments that can be used to prolong someone's life include an artificial breathing machine for ventilation, blood transfusions, and artificial food or fluids.



Learn how to create an Advance Care Plan that will ensure your health care choices are known and followed by attending the Tuscaloosa Advance Care Planning Fair.